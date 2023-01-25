How far would the average person go to get out of a deadly situation? Would they sacrifice everything at their disposal, even if it means sacrificing their own humanity? Brandon Cronenberg, son of David Cronenberg, asks viewers these questions and more in his new sci-fi horror film, Infinity Pool which released in theaters on January 27, 2023. It stars rising scream queen Mia Goth, as well as Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman. Skarsgård and Coleman play James and Em Foster, a relatively wealthy, young couple on a trip to a remote island with a set of mysterious companions (Goth and Jalil Lespert) who are fans of James' literary work. James is looking for inspiration for his new book. After a fateful accident, James and Em are arrested and threatened with the death penalty. However, there's a way out. For enough money, they can have themselves cloned and watch their doubles take the lethal punishment in their place. In survival mode, this option seems pretty straightforward, but of course, nothing is as it seems. What follows is a terrifying plunge into a culture seeping in violence and vulgar indulgence.

