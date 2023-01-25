Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cachevalleydaily.com
Sage Hall aims to be the place to meet in Logan
The mission of Sage Hall is, “To be THE place where people meet, dance, and share some of the most memorable experiences in Logan, UT.”. It’s a country Swing Dance venue in Logan, founded by Utah State University Alumni Josh Lyman and Dance Instructor Manuel Carias-Pineda. Its name was inspired by a line from the USU fight song, the Scotsman: “Show me a true blooded aggie from Utah, who doesn’t love the spot where the sagebrush grows!”
cachevalleydaily.com
Ambitious and courageous middle-school actors and singers take on “Oklahoma”
LOGAN — Mount Logan Middle School presents the timeless musical “Oklahoma” opening Friday, February 3rd. On a recent KVNU’s For the People program, some of the cast and instructors were in studio. Director Micah Coombs said this particular production can be a daunting one for a...
cachevalleydaily.com
Garden City to hold the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest starting Friday
GARDEN CITY – The Cisco are moving and the residents of Garden City and surrounding areas are gearing up for The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest, the biggest winter event of the year. The festivities will begin on Friday, Jan. 27, and go through to Sunday, Jan. 29. There is...
cachevalleydaily.com
Details of Open Space advisory committee emerge at County Council meeting
CACHE COUNTY – At a Jan. 24 meeting that otherwise proceeded smoothly, the members of the Cache County Council found fault with a proposed ordinance to establish an advisory committee to oversee the Open Space Bond approved by county voters on Nov. 8, 2022. After being disappointed to learn...
cachevalleydaily.com
LIVESTREAM: Region 11 Swim Meet at USU | Jan. 28, 2023
The Region 11 Swim Meet featuring Sky View, Green Canyon, Bear River, Logan, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest high schools takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Utah State University. A broadcast of the meet begins at 9:15 a.m. and continues through 2:30 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you...
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State gymnastics opens home slate in front of raucous Spectrum Magic crowd
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s gymnastics team made sure the largest home crowd in a decade did not leave the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum disappointed – despite falling short in its dual meet against BYU on Friday. The Aggies notched two individual event titles and the all-around...
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State at Fresno State preview: How to watch, projected starters, injuries
LOGAN – After suffering its third straight loss on the road, Utah State will play another road game, this one a rematch of a game where the Aggies won. On Dec. 31, USU downed Fresno State 67-54 in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. But this match will take place on the Bulldogs’ home court where they’re 3-1 in conference play so far.
cachevalleydaily.com
Sky View finishes with top drill team RPI in 4A
SMITHFIELD – Following the Region 11 Drill Team competition in Tremonton on Monday, the final RPI rankings have been released by the Utah High School Activities Association and they have the Sky View Vistauns in the top spot. Technically, Sky View is tied with Dixie with a 1.40 RPI but is given the top spot due to tiebreaker. The Vistauns were ranked 2nd in the first RPI release of the season on January 10th behind Dixie, but then moved up to 1st in the second release on Jan. 17th and remain there in the release issued on Jan. 25th.
Comments / 0