Related
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: An Updated Cast List For The Sci-Fi Franchise’s Next Movie
Let’s go over the actors who have tapped for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next installment in the simian-centric sci-fi franchise.
Is ‘Fear’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Halloween may have been months ago, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate horror movies all year round! As the first film to drop from Hidden Empire Film Group’s new distribution company, Hidden Empire Releasing, Deon Taylor’s Fear is set to make its theatrical debut this week. Starring Joseph Sikora, Andrew Bachelor and Annie Ilonzeh, this movie follows a group of friends who are each forced to face their worst fears while taking a weekend vacation. Where can you watch Fear? Will it be on HBO Max? What about Netflix? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie: WHERE TO WATCH FEAR: As of now, the only way...
wegotthiscovered.com
Original ‘Blade’ star calls Marvel MCU ‘worthless garbage’
Blade star Stephen Dorff has some harsh words for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the same superhero film he was in back in 1998. The former Deacon Frost actor doesn’t have any confidence in the upcoming film and claims that the recent superhero films that have been released, both from Marvel and DC, are “worthless garbage.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Apocalyptic Thriller
Early social media review round-up from early screenings of M. Knight Shyamalan’s new apocalyptic thriller, Knock at the Cabin.
HipHopDX.com
Papoose Names ‘Hardest’ Verse He’s Ever Heard: ‘I’d Argue Anybody Down’
Papoose has been around rap the game for over two decades and he’s revealed what he thinks is the “hardest” verse he’s ever heard. The NYC-bred rapper joined Joe Budden for a debate on the AMP platform where he declared Kool G Rap’s 1995 track “Take Em To War” to contain the toughest set of bars he’s ever heard.
wegotthiscovered.com
All 63 MCU heroes most likely to appear in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
With the literally endless potential it has as the final chapter in the sprawling, reality-crossing Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars is fully expected to be by far the grandest and most epic of the already rather grand and epic Avengers movies. In order to defeat an entire dynasty of variants of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will likely need to conscript more allies than ever to their cause.
Collider
How Does 'Wolf Pack' Tie Into 'Teen Wolf'?
Wolf Pack, a new series on Paramount+ from Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis, follows four teenagers — Everett Lang (Armani Jackson), Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), and twins Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) — as their lives are forever changed in the midst of California wildfires. While Luna and Harlan have known they were werewolves since they were born, a twist of fate leaves Everett and Blake with bites that begin the transformation. Meanwhile, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to television as Kristin Ramsey, an investigator trying to determine the cause of the wildfires. She has her sights set on these teens as her way to find the arsonist. Ultimately, the series has a large story to tackle with the potential to provide great storytelling going forward.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Makes Zombies... Beautiful?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.From those in 1968's Night of the Living Dead to ones featured in modern zombie staples like 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead, zombies, whether fast or slow, intelligent or mindless, have always had one thing in common; they are hideous. As a quintessential cinema monster, zombies have always occupied a top position in horror's most disgusting, fear-inducing, and physically repulsive villains.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook
TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
Collider
'Infinity Pool': Cast & Character Guide: Who Stars in Brandon Cronenberg's New Film
How far would the average person go to get out of a deadly situation? Would they sacrifice everything at their disposal, even if it means sacrificing their own humanity? Brandon Cronenberg, son of David Cronenberg, asks viewers these questions and more in his new sci-fi horror film, Infinity Pool which released in theaters on January 27, 2023. It stars rising scream queen Mia Goth, as well as Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman. Skarsgård and Coleman play James and Em Foster, a relatively wealthy, young couple on a trip to a remote island with a set of mysterious companions (Goth and Jalil Lespert) who are fans of James' literary work. James is looking for inspiration for his new book. After a fateful accident, James and Em are arrested and threatened with the death penalty. However, there's a way out. For enough money, they can have themselves cloned and watch their doubles take the lethal punishment in their place. In survival mode, this option seems pretty straightforward, but of course, nothing is as it seems. What follows is a terrifying plunge into a culture seeping in violence and vulgar indulgence.
Collider
What's New on Hulu in February 2023
With January quickly coming to a close it's time to look ahead to February and Hulu has plenty of great titles that will be available to stream next month. Two fan-favorite Hulu series will be concluding with Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Animaniacs both premiering their third and final seasons in February, while the FX Original series Snowfall will be debuting its sixth and final season. Another stand-out title coming to Hulu is the buzzy new true-crime docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence which comes from the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker behind Cutie and the Boxer. Barry Jenkins' highly underrated James Baldwin adaptation If Beale Street Could Talk will also be coming to Hulu in February, the film landed Regina King the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2019. Other titles coming to Hulu in February include the 2022 Sundance horror hit Piggy, the Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth Rogen dramedy 50/50, and the teen comedy staple Superbad.
Collider
Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy & 'Fairyland's Director on the Importance of Telling This Emotional Story | Sundance 2023
In writer-director Andrew Durham’s feature directorial debut, Fairyland, Emilia Jones plays Alysia Abbott, a young girl being raised by her single father in the ‘70s. Based on the memoir of the same title, and author and real-life Alysia, Fairyland tells a “parallel coming-of-age story,” as Durham describes it, of the father-daughter relationship between Alysia and Steve Abbott (Scoot McNairy), a man navigating the queer community of ‘70s San Francisco, and all the new freedoms it has to offer. While simultaneously raising his daughter and attempting to experience his new life, Steve encourages Alysia to embrace her passions, while doing the same.
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Hulu
Seeking out the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story...
Collider
How ‘90s Is ‘That ‘90s Show,’ Actually?
That ‘70s Show distinguished itself amongst the other sitcoms of its generation through its intriguing historical setting. Romantic squabbles, high school anxieties, and various misadventures that a group of friends go through were common topics in 1990s teen shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, or My So-Called Life, but That ‘70s Show took the characters back two decades prior. While it wasn’t a huge shift in the timeline, the setting allowed That ‘70s Show to have cross-generational appeal; teenagers who felt reflected by the show’s protagonists would bond with their parents, who remember growing up in the era being depicted. The long anticipated That ‘70s Show continuation, That ‘90s Show, has the same opportunity; it seeks to offer older fans nostalgia for both the original characters and the cultural aesthetic of the 1990s.
ComicBook
Brett Goldstein Says Marvel Put a Chip in His Head After Getting Cast as Hercules
Marvel Studios just finished up their Phase 4 slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and they're looking to start 2023 off with a bang. But, before they do that, we can't help but note the great films they released last year like Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder was a first for Marvel and a first for superhero movies as it marked the first time a comic book character had gotten four movies. The film does a lot of interesting things with the God of Thunder, but the most interesting thing was bringing Omnipotence City to life as well as all of the Gods. In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) goes to Omnipotence City to ask his fellow Gods for help, but they end up laughing him off and he ends up killing Zeus (Russell Crowe). Love and Thunder's post-credits tag features Zeus dying and his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) promising to find and kill Thor. Goldstein has been pretty quiet about his brief appearance and has followed all of the studio's strict guidelines, and now he's revealing what happened during his first day on set. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Goldstein jokingly says that Marvel security microchipped him and threatened him not to say anything.
