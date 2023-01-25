Read full article on original website
One Killed In Wrong Way Interstate Crash
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was killed during a wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 near Jamestown. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. First responders report it appears there was at...
One hospitalized following car accident Friday evening
UPDATE: This story has been updated to clarify this was a two-car accident and that no injuries were reported for the driver of the second vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital following a two-car accident in Erie on Friday. Calls went out around 4:45 p.m. for an accident in the 1900 block of […]
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
PSP investigating hit and run crash that damaged fence, uprooted tree
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a hit and run incident after a driver struck a fence in Erie County. At about 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 23, a driver was traveling north on Bargain Road in McKean Township. The driver reportedly lost control and went off the east side of the roadway. The […]
Jamestown woman facing charges after crash involving bus in North Harmony
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 394 in North Harmony.
Route 5 reopens following fatal crash
UPDATE: Route 5 has been reopened. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. A 52-year-old Springfield Township man later died as a result of the two-vehicle accident. The […]
Two seriously injured in Fairview crash
Two people are seriously injured following a two-car crash in Fairview. Calls went out around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for an accident along Route 20 near Blair Road. According to reports from the scene, when first responders arrived on scene they found two cars with heavy damage. Two people in one of the cars reportedly suffered […]
Very Local: Take a ride on Erie's haunted cruise ship
ERIE, Pa. — Experience Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie with a trip on theVictorian Princess. This local paddle-wheel ship hosts happy hours, moonlight cruises, drag shows and more. Built in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1986, the Victorian Princess is 107 feet long, weighs almost 50 tons, sports three...
Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township
Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
Residents of busy Erie boulevard not pleased with City’s plans for neighborhood
Homeowners on Greengarden Boulevard are organizing to fight against the City of Erie’s plans to build a bike path. That bike path is said to run on both sides of the road. The city’s bike path will not only eliminate on-street parking for residents of Greengarden Blvd., but they say that there are some serious […]
Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County
A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
Two Injured in Weekend Crash in Lakewood Area
Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle that crashed Sunday evening in the south county. The Lakewood Fire Department reports that it responded to provide mutual aid to Ashville for a reported crash with entrapment in the area of Route 394 and Grandview Drive shortly before 8:15 PM. Crews used hurst tools, cribbing and other tools to extricate the two victims, who suffered only minor injuries. Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Lakewood-Busti Police also assisted at the scene. One lane of Route 394 was shut down for an extended period of time because of the crash.
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Tractor-Trailer Accident Closes Part of I-86 Westbound Wednesday
A tractor-trailer accident closed I-86 westbound in Chautauqua County for a while yesterday. Reports say that a tractor-trailer left the roadway around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. Officials could not confirm whether or not the accident was weather-related. No injuries were reported, and the road was reopened about two hours later.
Inland Forecast
Ring the bells: Family celebrates son’s recovery …. Ring the bells: Family celebrates son's recovery from leukemia at Peak n' Peak. Tyre Nichols Video: Initial Memphis Police traffic …. Tyre Nichols Video: Initial Memphis Police traffic stop (1) Tyre Nichols Video : Surveillance camera captures …. Tyre Nichols Video...
Erie Kennel Clubs’ all-breed dog show returns to the Bayfront
Erie Kennel Clubs’ all-breed dog show returns to the Bayfront. Erie Kennel Clubs’ all-breed dog show returns to …. Erie Kennel Clubs’ all-breed dog show returns to the Bayfront. Witness describes seeing car crash into semi, get …. The woman dragged in her car for eight miles...
Development continues on the Bayfront
Salman Rushdie releasing new book six months after …. Salman Rushdie releasing new book six months after attack. City officials, PennDOT urge drivers to use caution …. City officials, PennDOT urge drivers to use caution after several accidents. After the Flush: Recovering energy and nutrients …. After the Flush: Recovering...
Local business owner recognized for assisting fire crews on-call during cold snap
A Lawrence Park business owner is being hailed a hero after assisting firefighters battling a fire just before Christmas. First responders were faced with sub-zero temperatures and one man opened the doors to his business late into the hours of the night, offering a safe haven for fire fighters to warm up. James Sharples is […]
State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week
State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week. State Street business reflects on success from Erie …. State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week. Rare Green Comet to pass Earth. No. 1 Penn State wins from behind over no. 2 Iowa. Iowa 14, Penn State...
City of Erie continues to cite large property described as an ‘eyesore’
One highly visible property along West 12th Street continues to be cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement. The former site located on West 12th Street is being described as an eyesore by neighbors. City of Erie Code Enforcement has filed two citations with the district judge for the condition of the property. One […]
