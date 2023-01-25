ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

capeandislands.org

Residents respond to proposal for larger Cape Cod bridges

More than 200 people joined an online meeting last night on the Cape Cod bridge replacement plan, and many raised questions about the bridge locations, height, pedestrian safety, and other issues. Mary Jane Mastrangelo, a member of the Bourne Select Board, said residents of the host community need more information...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local fire service leaders graduate from Management Training Program

STOW, MA – More than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated on Friday from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Sandwich Town Officials Mulling Next Steps for Boardwalk

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Boardwalk reconstruction process has been long plagued by delays, but following the Coast Guard’s recent approval, it is now moving ahead. Assistant Town Manager Heather Harper said that the main hurdle was a permit acquisition process by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which turned out to be unnecessary, as the Coast Guard actually has jurisdiction.
SANDWICH, MA
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett firefighter wins Core Competency Award

MATTAPOISETT — Firefighter Drew Weaver won the Mattapoisett Fire Department’s 2023 Core Competency Award. The winner was announced in a Jan. 26 Mattapoisett Fire Department Facebook post. According to the post, Weaver was tasked with changing from his civilian clothes into his structural firefighting gear, don a SCBA...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
onthewater.com

Cape Cod Fishing Report- January 26, 2023

This week around Cape Cod, Buzzards Bay and the Islands:. pickerel bite pops off (again) 2- to 3-pound fish rolling and birds working in Falmouth Harbor/Vineyard Sound?. Miscellaneous crab legs mysteriously wash up on Vineyard Sound beaches. Strange happenings in the Vineyard Sound surf this week, as two separate reports...
FALMOUTH, MA
theweektoday.com

Swifts Beach residents demand answers on sewer project

Residents of Swifts Beach, who for months have sought details about the controversial $3 million plan to install grinder pumps in 130 neighborhood homes at their owners’ expense, left Thursday, Jan. 26’s Sewer Commissioners meeting with few of their questions answered. Swifts Beach residents responded with incredulity and...
WAREHAM, MA
capeandislands.org

New canal bridges just became more likely. Here’s why

As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
BOURNE, MA
nbcboston.com

Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA
theweektoday.com

Rochester town counsel announces resignation

ROCHESTER — Longtime Rochester Town Counsel Blair Bailey announced his resignation during a Jan. 27 meeting of the Rochester Select Board. “Unfortunately, my bandwidth and my ability to go back and forth and do multiple jobs and [handle] family stuff has gone down recently,” said Bailey, who joined the meeting via Zoom. “So I'm going to have to downsize a little bit. And it makes me sad, but it's something I have to do.”
ROCHESTER, MA
theweektoday.com

Harvard Krokodiloes to perform at Old Rochester Regional High School

MATTAPOISETT — Harvard’s Oldest A Cappella Group, the Harvard Krokodiloes, will make an appearance at Old Rochester Regional Junior High School to benefit the Old Rochester Ambassadors, a group of students who volunteer to represent the school. The Krokodiloes will perform in the Old Rochester Regional High School...
ROCHESTER, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

Eagles and Ospreys

If you found yourself heading out to the hinterlands of Outer Cape Cod in the last week, your eagle eyes may have noticed some hulking shapes atop one of the Osprey nests by the Orleans rotary, the ones in the powerlines that cross Cedar Pond. Did the Ospreys hear that winter never set in and decide to return early? Or are gulls just way bigger than you realized? No, those big birds are in fact a pair of adult Bald Eagles, and they are the latest examples of a housing market trend I have been noting for a few years – eagles squatting in Osprey nests.
ORLEANS, MA
malta

The oldest building in the United States

The oldest building in the United States of America is the Fairbanks House in Dedham, Massachusetts. Built-in 1637, it is believed to be the oldest surviving wooden structure in North America. The house was built by Jonathan Fairbanks, one of the first settlers of Dedham, and his son, Jonathan Fairbanks Jr.
DEDHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach

Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
WESTPORT, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

No Liquor License Renewal For Summer House Café

HARWICH — The selectmen made it clear last week they will not renew a seasonal liquor license for the Summer House Café unless the owners take major steps to show they can meet the public need. Though it has held a license for the past two years, the business has never opened its doors.
HARWICH, MA
theweektoday.com

FREE BOOKS FOR WAREHAM CHILDREN!

The Friends of the Wareham Free Library invite all children who reside in the Town of Wareham and are between the ages of birth and 4.5 years old, to register to have one FREE book mailed to the child’s home every month until the child’s 5th birthday!. Thanks...
WAREHAM, MA

