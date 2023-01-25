Read full article on original website
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
6 Unique Valentine's Day Celebrations On The South ShoreDianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
This Duxbury Farm Invites You To An "Animal Kissing Booth" Valentine's Day Celebration!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
capeandislands.org
Residents respond to proposal for larger Cape Cod bridges
More than 200 people joined an online meeting last night on the Cape Cod bridge replacement plan, and many raised questions about the bridge locations, height, pedestrian safety, and other issues. Mary Jane Mastrangelo, a member of the Bourne Select Board, said residents of the host community need more information...
capecod.com
Video: Local fire service leaders graduate from Management Training Program
STOW, MA – More than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated on Friday from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts...
capecod.com
Sandwich Town Officials Mulling Next Steps for Boardwalk
SANDWICH – The Sandwich Boardwalk reconstruction process has been long plagued by delays, but following the Coast Guard’s recent approval, it is now moving ahead. Assistant Town Manager Heather Harper said that the main hurdle was a permit acquisition process by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which turned out to be unnecessary, as the Coast Guard actually has jurisdiction.
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett firefighter wins Core Competency Award
MATTAPOISETT — Firefighter Drew Weaver won the Mattapoisett Fire Department’s 2023 Core Competency Award. The winner was announced in a Jan. 26 Mattapoisett Fire Department Facebook post. According to the post, Weaver was tasked with changing from his civilian clothes into his structural firefighting gear, don a SCBA...
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- January 26, 2023
This week around Cape Cod, Buzzards Bay and the Islands:. pickerel bite pops off (again) 2- to 3-pound fish rolling and birds working in Falmouth Harbor/Vineyard Sound?. Miscellaneous crab legs mysteriously wash up on Vineyard Sound beaches. Strange happenings in the Vineyard Sound surf this week, as two separate reports...
Watch New Bedford’s Landmark ‘Cigarette’ Smokestack Come Down in Implosion
NEW BEDFORD — Three...two...one...liftoff! Or, more accurately, crashdown?. That's what New Bedford residents saw on the waterfront on Friday morning, as the city's landmark 'cigarette' smokestack came down in a scheduled implosion. Mayor Jon Mitchell posted a video of the well-known tower falling as part of the demolition of...
theweektoday.com
Swifts Beach residents demand answers on sewer project
Residents of Swifts Beach, who for months have sought details about the controversial $3 million plan to install grinder pumps in 130 neighborhood homes at their owners’ expense, left Thursday, Jan. 26’s Sewer Commissioners meeting with few of their questions answered. Swifts Beach residents responded with incredulity and...
capeandislands.org
New canal bridges just became more likely. Here’s why
As the Bourne and Sagamore bridges age, the battle to fund replacements has proven to be a challenge. Just this week, the project inched closer to "shovels in the ground" when officials revealed the preferred location for the new bridges. But the question remains: how close — or far— are we to funding that effort?
nbcboston.com
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
theweektoday.com
Rochester town counsel announces resignation
ROCHESTER — Longtime Rochester Town Counsel Blair Bailey announced his resignation during a Jan. 27 meeting of the Rochester Select Board. “Unfortunately, my bandwidth and my ability to go back and forth and do multiple jobs and [handle] family stuff has gone down recently,” said Bailey, who joined the meeting via Zoom. “So I'm going to have to downsize a little bit. And it makes me sad, but it's something I have to do.”
theweektoday.com
Harvard Krokodiloes to perform at Old Rochester Regional High School
MATTAPOISETT — Harvard’s Oldest A Cappella Group, the Harvard Krokodiloes, will make an appearance at Old Rochester Regional Junior High School to benefit the Old Rochester Ambassadors, a group of students who volunteer to represent the school. The Krokodiloes will perform in the Old Rochester Regional High School...
hyannisnews.com
FEDS: HYANNIS MALE (AND TWO OTHERS) CONVICTED OF VIOLENT KIDNAPPING & SHOOTING STEMMING FROM CAPE COD HEROIN CONSPIRACY
BOSTON – [DOJ MEDIA STATEMENT] – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
capeandislands.org
Eagles and Ospreys
If you found yourself heading out to the hinterlands of Outer Cape Cod in the last week, your eagle eyes may have noticed some hulking shapes atop one of the Osprey nests by the Orleans rotary, the ones in the powerlines that cross Cedar Pond. Did the Ospreys hear that winter never set in and decide to return early? Or are gulls just way bigger than you realized? No, those big birds are in fact a pair of adult Bald Eagles, and they are the latest examples of a housing market trend I have been noting for a few years – eagles squatting in Osprey nests.
The oldest building in the United States
The oldest building in the United States of America is the Fairbanks House in Dedham, Massachusetts. Built-in 1637, it is believed to be the oldest surviving wooden structure in North America. The house was built by Jonathan Fairbanks, one of the first settlers of Dedham, and his son, Jonathan Fairbanks Jr.
Tufts Daily
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rules
A Somerville homeowner attempting to rent rooms in his house to Tufts students has faced unexpected resistance from the city government on the grounds that his request to house unrelated students is unlawful. The homeowner, who requested that the Daily not identify him by name, has been appealing to the Somerville City Council for months.
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
BC Heights
University Temporarily Places Crane in Front of Maloney To Address Rock Shifting
The University temporarily placed a crane in front of Maloney Hall to address an issue involving shifting rocks in the ledge between Maloney and O’Neill Library, according to Associate Vice President of Facilities Services Robert Avalle Jr. “It is a routine procedure that we anticipate will be completed this...
Cape Cod Chronicle
No Liquor License Renewal For Summer House Café
HARWICH — The selectmen made it clear last week they will not renew a seasonal liquor license for the Summer House Café unless the owners take major steps to show they can meet the public need. Though it has held a license for the past two years, the business has never opened its doors.
theweektoday.com
FREE BOOKS FOR WAREHAM CHILDREN!
The Friends of the Wareham Free Library invite all children who reside in the Town of Wareham and are between the ages of birth and 4.5 years old, to register to have one FREE book mailed to the child’s home every month until the child’s 5th birthday!. Thanks...
Comments / 1