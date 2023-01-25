More layoffs at Reno-based Clear Capital amid ‘seismic shift’ in housing market

Reno-based Clear Capital executed another round of layoffs today, with the real estate appraisal and technology firm blaming a challenging market.

The layoffs involve 250 employees or about a quarter of the company’s staff. The restructuring will impact Clear Capital’s global workforce, including employees in Reno.

“We are seeing a seismic shift in the housing market, but more specifically in the appraisal and valuation industry,” said Clear Capital CEO Duane Andrews.

“To ensure we have the right teams in place to execute on our plans and take advantage of this shift, we are restructuring our organization to allow for greater agility today and in the future.”

For Clear Capital, the decision marks the second round of layoffs in just three months. Back in October, the Reno Gazette Journal first reported that Clear Capital was laying off 27% of its global workforce due to a significant decline in its business. The layoffs impacted around 350 workers at the time, according to the company.

In addition to its Reno headquarters, the company also has offices in California and Minnesota. Clear Capital was also planning to move its current headquarters to the Reno City Center, a mixed-use project downtown that is in the process of a major remodel of the former Harrah’s Reno hotel-casino. The move was supposed to be done sometime this year.

The Clear Capital layoffs are occurring at a brutal time for the U.S tech sector, with heavyweights such as Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft shedding thousands of jobs. The housing market has also seen a slowdown after several interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in response to high inflation.

Andrews described today’s market environment as “the greatest challenge yet” for the company. In order for the company to survive, Clear Capital needs to change with the market, which will be much different by the time it recovers, the CEO added.

“Since 2001, Clear Capital has adapted to evolving industry needs,” Andrews said. “Our focus and investment will be on products and services that meet today's market needs and technology that will support future growth as the industry continues to modernize.”

