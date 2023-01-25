EDGEWATER, Md. — There is a shortage of foster parents in Anne Arundel County, but an organization is working to ensure foster children still have the resources they need. Entering foster care can be a sad and scary time for children. Taylor Pyles knows from experience as he grew up in foster care in Anne Arundel County. He is now the founder and executive director of the Blue Ribbon Project, which is dedicated to serving abused and neglected children and provide support to foster parents.

