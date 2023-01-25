ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

DC News Now

Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
MARYLAND STATE
thecampuscurrent.com

Students talk parking problems

“Oh boy, they’re assholes,” second-year transfer studies student Tristan Comba said about student drivers in the AACC parking lots. “It’s like they have road rage. They’re impatient. They don’t pay attention to their surroundings. They just don’t care.”. Comba isn’t the only student...
Wbaltv.com

Blue Ribbon Project helps support foster children, families in Anne Arundel County

EDGEWATER, Md. — There is a shortage of foster parents in Anne Arundel County, but an organization is working to ensure foster children still have the resources they need. Entering foster care can be a sad and scary time for children. Taylor Pyles knows from experience as he grew up in foster care in Anne Arundel County. He is now the founder and executive director of the Blue Ribbon Project, which is dedicated to serving abused and neglected children and provide support to foster parents.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

New Director of Parks and Rec in Annapolis

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has named Roslyn Johnson as the new director of the city's Parks and Recreation department. Ms. Johnson needs to be confirmed by the City Council, which is scheduled for February 27. Current Recreation and Parks Director Archie Trader has been offered a newly-created position within the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

BCPS issues statement regarding release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on November 2020 cyberattack

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have issued a statement following this week’s release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on the November 2020 cyberattack on BCPS. The full statement from BCPS reads as follows:. “The OIGE report highlights BCPS’ extensive and immediate...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gun recovered from student at Carver Vo-Tech, student arrested

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun was recovered from a student at Carver Vo-Tech High School in Baltimore, according to police sources. Sherry Christian, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools, said in an email that officers arrested a 15-year-old boy. The gun was discovered during an administrative search and the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting

BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott cuts ribbon on Highlandtown apartment complex

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was in the Highlandtown neighborhood Friday for the grand opening of a new apartment complex. HOHM Highlandtown consists of 149 units and was built on the former site of Epstein's department store and warehouse at Eastern Avenue and Bank Street. The project was carried out by Workshop Development and CLD Partners.
BALTIMORE, MD

