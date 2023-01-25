Read full article on original website
Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
thecampuscurrent.com
Students talk parking problems
“Oh boy, they’re assholes,” second-year transfer studies student Tristan Comba said about student drivers in the AACC parking lots. “It’s like they have road rage. They’re impatient. They don’t pay attention to their surroundings. They just don’t care.”. Comba isn’t the only student...
Wbaltv.com
Blue Ribbon Project helps support foster children, families in Anne Arundel County
EDGEWATER, Md. — There is a shortage of foster parents in Anne Arundel County, but an organization is working to ensure foster children still have the resources they need. Entering foster care can be a sad and scary time for children. Taylor Pyles knows from experience as he grew up in foster care in Anne Arundel County. He is now the founder and executive director of the Blue Ribbon Project, which is dedicated to serving abused and neglected children and provide support to foster parents.
Wbaltv.com
Concern grows over youth trauma amid relentless violence in Baltimore City
There is growing concern over how violence affects Baltimore City students and staff members, not just now, but in the long term. At least two Baltimore City school students have been killed so far this year, which has taken a toll on families, communities and school leadership. "At some point,...
Nottingham MD
Public comment period under way for I-95 ETL Northbound Extension, I-695 ramps toll rate range setting
BALTIMORE, MD—At Thursday’s meeting of the Maryland Transportation Authority Board, MDTA staff presented an updated proposal and public hearing dates as part of the toll rate range setting process for the new I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL) Northbound Extension and I-695 ramps. The toll proposal mirrors the existing ETL tolling plan.
wnav.com
New Director of Parks and Rec in Annapolis
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has named Roslyn Johnson as the new director of the city's Parks and Recreation department. Ms. Johnson needs to be confirmed by the City Council, which is scheduled for February 27. Current Recreation and Parks Director Archie Trader has been offered a newly-created position within the...
Nottingham MD
BCPS issues statement regarding release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on November 2020 cyberattack
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have issued a statement following this week’s release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on the November 2020 cyberattack on BCPS. The full statement from BCPS reads as follows:. “The OIGE report highlights BCPS’ extensive and immediate...
Wbaltv.com
HHS Secretary Becerra visits Maryland to discuss mental health services for youth
An ongoing conversation around school mental health services advanced in Baltimore City with the visit of the nation's health secretary. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was among those leading a mental health forum Friday morning with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra about how gun violence is affecting school-aged children.
9th gun recovered in BCPSS this academic year, student arrested
It's been quite the week already for Baltimore City Public Schools and today's arrest of a teen with a gun just adds to it.
foxbaltimore.com
Gun recovered from student at Carver Vo-Tech, student arrested
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun was recovered from a student at Carver Vo-Tech High School in Baltimore, according to police sources. Sherry Christian, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools, said in an email that officers arrested a 15-year-old boy. The gun was discovered during an administrative search and the...
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Audio: Outgoing DPW Director Mitchell says agency 'began to compromise' who he is as a man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Outgoing Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said the job “began to compromise who” he was “as a man and as a professional" in a meeting after he submitted his resignation, according to an audio recording obtained exclusively by FOX45 News. From...
Alleged stabbing incident in Baltimore Co. placed Dundalk Middle on lockout
Dundalk Middle School was made aware of a possible stabbing incident in the community and as a result, they activated their Lockout Protocol.
foxbaltimore.com
After legal action warning, City Hall complies with Safe Streets public records request
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City handed over more than 450 pages worth of Safe Streets-related contracts, complying with a public records request made months ago after FOX45 News threatened legal action. FOX45 News started investigating Baltimore’s Safe Streets program more than a year ago, looking into how the city...
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting
BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
Wbaltv.com
Major recruitment campaign for nurses helping to bridge staffing gap in Maryland
LifeBridge Health launched a major recruitment campaign for experienced nurses to help bridge a gap in staffing. A myriad of issues that include the COVID-19 pandemic, rising patient acuity and early retirement of nurses, among other reasons, contributed to a shortage of nurses. Sinai Hospital will eventually have 200 nurses...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott cuts ribbon on Highlandtown apartment complex
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was in the Highlandtown neighborhood Friday for the grand opening of a new apartment complex. HOHM Highlandtown consists of 149 units and was built on the former site of Epstein's department store and warehouse at Eastern Avenue and Bank Street. The project was carried out by Workshop Development and CLD Partners.
Plan abandoned for building at public park in Annapolis
Before abandoning its plan, the Chesapeake Conservancy had hoped that a new center would help bring all of the local environmental groups together for the betterment of the community.
