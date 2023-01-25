ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I don't know what it is but I don't find her attractive or sexy. I just don't see it

1st Amendment !!!
She wanted him to be home and spend more time as a family. She’s looks like she is spending NO TIME with the kids. Hipacrite!

The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Posts Prayer With Photos Of Sons Jack, 15, & Ben, 13, Amid Gisele’s Rumored Romance

Tom Brady, 45, is grateful for his sons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star took to Instagram stories on Thursday, Jan 26 to share a poignant prayer, along with pics of both his sons. “Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory,” the image of the prayer, by Douglas MacArthur, read in part. “Build me a son whose wishes will not take the place of deeds; a son who will know Thee — and that to know himself is the foundation of knowledge.”
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized

Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes confirms what Tom Brady recently told him

There was a moment there for a while when we all tried to make Patrick Mahomes out to be the next up-and-coming greatest quarterback of all time. We tried to compare him to the greatest to ever do it in Tom Brady, and you just can’t do that. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a relationship with him.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game

Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday

A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week.  On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Told Mike McCarthy

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media Thursday about the team's recent moves and overall plan for the offseason.  It has already been announced that assistant head coach Rob Davis, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, running backs ...
DALLAS, TX
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
The Spun

Look: Travis Kelce Has Brutally Honest Message For Bengals

For the second straight year, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Having won their last three meetings, the Bengals are conveying confidence ahead of Sunday's rematch. As they closed out last weekend's game over the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Mike ...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Page Six

Gisele Bundchen toured Miami private school separately from Tom Brady

Divorced Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady checked out a ritzy Miami school for their kids separately, a source exclusively tells Page Six. After Page Six revealed that Tom Brady toured a private Miami school (which we’re not going to name) as an option for their kids, a source tells us Gisele Bundchen also went in to take a look on her own. “She came in first and then he came at another time,” says a source. Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, share 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also shares 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. He’s already...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

The Spun

