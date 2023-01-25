ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Oscars 2023: Barry Keoghan Continues a Grand Tradition With His Nomination for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

By India McCarty
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

This year’s Oscar nominations recognized dozens of up-and-coming actors, many of whom were first-time nominees. Barry Keoghan was nominated for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin . This makes him just one of many actors who have played one important comic book character and also received an Oscar nom.

What has Barry Keoghan been in?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHjeQ_0kRO9Afg00
Irish actor Barry Keoghan arrives for “The Batman” world premiere at Josie Robertson Plaza in New York, March 1, 2022. | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Keoghan has been acting since 2011. He’s appeared in movies like Dunkirk , American Animals , The Green Knight , and Eternals . He’s also known for TV shows like Love/Hate and Chernobyl . He has quickly become one of the most-talked-about young actors working today. So it makes sense that Keoghan was recognized ahead of this year’s Oscars.

This year, he starred in The Banshees of Inisherin as Dominic, a young Irish boy who gets drawn into the drama between the two main characters, played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Keoghan was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film. And some Reddit users have pointed out that the actor is continuing a notable tradition.

One of Keoghan’s other 2022 roles was a cameo in The Batman as the Joker. He was just in one scene. But his performance was one of the most memorable parts of the movie. Many presumed it was setting up the events of the sequel.

Barry Keoghan is the latest Joker to get an Oscar nomination

“Keohgan [sic] is like the fifth Joker to be [an] Oscar nominated actor,” someone wrote on a Reddit thread discussing this year’s Academy Award nominations. So, who are the other Oscar nominees who have played the Joker?

First is Jack Nicholson , who played the clown criminal in 1989’s Batman . The actor started receiving Oscar nods in 1970, with a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in Easy Rider . He’s been nominated eleven times since then, taking home two trophies for Best Actor — for 1976’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and 1998’s As Good As It Gets. Nicholson also won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Terms of Endearment . And many other Jokers followed him.

Which actors have won Oscars for their performances as the Joker?

Heath Ledger portrayed the Joker in The Dark Knight , which was released after his death in 2008. He was nominated for his performance in the superhero movie. And he posthumously won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2009 Academy Awards.

In 2016, Jared Leto put a new spin on the Joker, playing a more modern-looking version of the Batman villain for Suicide Squad . Leto was already an Oscar winner when he joined the cast, with a trophy for Best Supporting Actor for his work in 2014’s Dallas Buyers Club .

Related

‘The Batman’: Barry Keoghan Reveals How He Was Cast as The Joker — ‘You Cannot Tell Anyone’

Lastly, Joaquin Phoenix played the Joker in the 2019 movie Joker . He had already been nominated three times before playing the Batman character: Best Supporting Actor for Gladiator and Best Actor for both Walk the Line and The Master .

Like Ledger, Phoenix received an Oscar nomination for his performance as the Joker and took home the trophy for Best Actor in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
NBC News

Some critically acclaimed films by and about Black people don’t make the Oscars list in a major letdown

While the Golden Globes brought several notable nominations and wins for Black performers in television and film, this year’s Oscar nominations look very different. The few movies by and about Black people that may have been considered Oscar bait this awards season — including a film about the aftermath of Emmett Till’s lynching in 1955, and “The Woman King” — did not make it to the list of nominations announced Tuesday.
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set

With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
The Independent

Colin Farrell ‘beyond honoured’ to receive first best actor Oscar nomination

Colin Farrell says he is “beyond honoured” after scooping his first Oscar nomination for best actor, and sent his “heartfelt congratulations to the lads”.The Irish actor received the coveted nod alongside veteran English star Bill Nighy and Normal People’s Paul Mescal – who both also claimed their first.Irish talent led the way at the 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor and actress.Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with nine nominations, beaten only by Everything Everywhere...
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
GoldDerby

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ makes it 4 years in a row of double noms in the Best Supporting Actor Oscar category

The Best Supporting Actor Oscar category is seeing double yet again. Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan received nominations as expected for their turns in Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin” on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive year a film has received double bids in the category. “Banshees” is the 22nd film to achieve this, but most remarkably, five of them have occurred in the last six years after a 26-year dry spell. “Bugsy” (1991) produced noms for Harvey Keitel and Ben Kingsley, but the category went without co-star nominees until McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) yielded bids for Sam Rockwell and...
MISSOURI STATE
E! News

Rihanna, Ana de Armas, Austin Butler and More Score First-Ever Oscar Nominations

Watch: 2023 Oscars First-Time Nominees: Rihanna, Austin Butler & More. Lift them up: These stars are celebrating after scoring their first-ever Oscar nod. On Jan. 24, the full list of nominations for the 2023 Oscars were announced and a slew of celebs earned themselves their very first nod. Just months after earning a Golden Globe nomination for her original song, "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond again after picking up an Oscar nomination for the emotional ballad.
BBC

Oscar nominations 2023: Andrea Riseborough shock and other talking points

Awards pundits are still picking their jaws off the floor after Tuesday's Oscar nominations. Despite enjoying a flurry of late celebrity support, many Oscar-watchers felt British actress Andrea Riseborough had too high a hill to climb to score a nomination in the highly competitive best actress category. But on Tuesday,...
People

Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with The Fabelmans Nomination

The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88 Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans. Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he...
Pitchfork

Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List

Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Looper

Steven Spielberg Still Insists That The Dark Knight Should Have Received A Best Picture Oscar Nomination

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is once again on top of the movie world, with his new film "The Fabelmans" raking in seven nominations for the 95th Academy Awards including best director and best picture. The film, which stars Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Michelle Williams (who also received a best actress nod for her role), is a quasi-fictional story inspired by the "Jaws" director's early life.
Looper

The 2023 Oscars Best Actress Nominees - Who Will Win & Who Should Win

On March 12 of this year, a new lead actress will be anointed by the Academy Awards as the very best of the bunch, and until then, we can only speculate about which performance from 2022 will be celebrated. The Best Actress race this year is particularly stacked, which makes sense considering that last year was pretty solid overall when it came to film, and five talented women will duke it out soon to see who takes home that little gold dude.
Collider

‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com

Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
POPSUGAR

Paul Mescal Is the Biggest Oscars Surprise as He Snags a Best Actor Nom For "Aftersun"

The 2023 Oscar nominations included a pretty major surprise: Paul Mescal is a best actor nominee! The Irish actor got the nod for his incredible work in "Aftersun," released by A24 in 2022. He's the only nomination for the film, in which Mescal stars as a former teen dad who's struggling to connect with his preteen daughter and himself, told through the eyes of that daughter (played by Frankie Corio as a child and Celia Rowlson-Hall). It's based on the experiences of the film's writer and director Charlotte Wells, who made her directorial debut with the film.
Deadline

Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees

When Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams dropped the nominations for the 95th Oscars on Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had for the first time in awhile the most wide open and competitive race in years. There is something for everyone here. There are two billion-dollar-grossing films in the Best Picture mix in Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. Both are sequels. This might well help the Oscarcast that have been in steady decline over the past pandemic-plagued years. Also helping is the chance to see Rihanna and Lady Gaga perform their nominated tunes for Wakanda...
Decider.com

Where to Watch 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies: Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress

The 2023 Oscars season has officially kicked off with the announcement of Academy Awards nominations on January 24. This year, 10 actresses will be competing across the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories. The nominees include first time nominees Andrea Riseborough and Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, who becomes the first actress nominated for work in a Marvel Studios film, and eight-time nominee Cate Blanchett, who could take home her third Oscar for her turn as Lydia Tár in Tár. (Blanchett won Best Actress in 2014 for her work in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine, and Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.)
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

267K+
Followers
127K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy