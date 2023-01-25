ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schiff, Swalwell, Omar Say McCarthy Struck ‘Corrupt Bargain’ to Boot Them From Committees

By Asta Hemenway
 3 days ago
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty

Booted from choice committee seats, Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of acting out of “political vengeance.” In a joint statement released Tuesday, they said: “It’s disappointing but not surprising that Kevin McCarthy has capitulated to the right wing of his caucus, undermining the integrity of the Congress, and harming our national security in the process. He struck a corrupt bargain in his desperate, and nearly failed, attempt to win the Speakership, a bargain that required political vengeance against the three of us.” The trio appealed to McCarthy to change his mind, and included a reference from Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) who backed up their high qualifications , but McCarthy didn’t budge. In a letter of rejection he also tweeted, McCarthy said that “national security” and “integrity” matter more than “partisan loyalty” and “years of service.”

Read it at Fox News

Comments / 7

Leon Williams
3d ago

Well I guess you have denied 911, threatened to kill a colleague traffic young girls and been a escort oh yea and lie about your entire life and you would have kept your committees!!SMDH!!!

Reply(1)
6
Guest
2d ago

Their own stupidity caused them to be booted out, they should be booted out entirely from any political party, entity or organization! They don’t care about the people!

Reply(1)
3
