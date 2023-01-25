ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says Tesla Doesn't Have a Demand Problem

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eyOxb_0kRO8yOr00

The CEO of the EV manufacturer says the group has received twice as many orders as it can produce.

Elon Musk wants to dispel all doubts and questions surrounding Tesla ( TSLA ) - Get Free Report and in particular on the attractiveness of the cars of the world leader in electric vehicles.

These doubts were born after the manufacturer of electric vehicles carried out a series of price cuts on its cars in China and the United States in the fourth quarter of 2022. Tesla on Jan. 12 even carried out an unprecedented drop in prices of its four models ranging from 7% to 20% on almost all markets.

This unprecedented gesture raised fears of a demand problem as the global economy is expected to fall into recession this year, which would discourage consumers from making unnecessary purchases.

"The most common question we've been getting from investors is about demand," Musk said in his opening remarks during the fourth quarter earnings' call. "So I want to put that concern to rest."

"Thus far in January we've seen the strongest orders, year to date, ever in our history. We currently are seeing orders at almost twice the rate of production. So that means that it's hard to say whether that will continue twice or production but the orders are high," he continued.

As a result, "we've actually raised the Model Y price a little bit in response to that," the Techno King added.

'Customer Interest In Our Products Remains High'

Indeed, the base price of the Model Y Long Range SUV in the United States had fallen to $52,990 but since then it has risen to $53,490, according to the firm's website . This represents an increase of $500.

"Customer interest in our products remains high," added Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn.

Musk is optimistic about the demand going forward despite uncertainties surrounding the economy. He believes that lowering prices will help stimulate this demand and above all allow the company to reach a new target in terms of customers.

"So we're doing what we think demand will be good despite probably a contraction in the automotive market as a whole so basically, price really matters because a vast number of people that want to buy a Tesla car, but can't afford it," the billionaire said.

"And so these price changes really make a difference for the average consumer," Musk argued. "It has always been our goal at Tesla to make cars that are affordable to as many people as possible. So I'm glad that we're able to do so and yeah, so I think it's a good thing, all things considered."

Comments / 5

Related
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
92K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy