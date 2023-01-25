Man, woman charged with murder of 5-year-old boy, abuse of 3-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit couple is charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy and the abuse of a 3-year-old boy.

Shane Robert Shelton and Valeria Lynn Hamilton, both 27, are charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, one count of torture and one count of conspiracy to commit torture. The couple is accused of physically abusing both children.

The 5-year-old boy is Hamilton's son and Shelton's stepson, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"The alleged facts, in this case, are extremely alarming. The evidence will come out in court," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release.

Detroit police were called to a home in the 14600 block of Spring Garden Street on Jan. 22 for an unknown problem and spotted the 5-year-old being taken in an EMS truck. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities later observed the 3-year-old at another location with bruises to his head and face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.