ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man, woman charged with murder of 5-year-old boy, abuse of 3-year-old

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggxzz_0kRO8XlM00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit couple is charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy and the abuse of a 3-year-old boy.

Shane Robert Shelton and Valeria Lynn Hamilton, both 27, are charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, one count of torture and one count of conspiracy to commit torture. The couple is accused of physically abusing both children.

The 5-year-old boy is Hamilton's son and Shelton's stepson, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"The alleged facts, in this case, are extremely alarming. The evidence will come out in court," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release.

Detroit police were called to a home in the 14600 block of Spring Garden Street on Jan. 22 for an unknown problem and spotted the 5-year-old being taken in an EMS truck. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities later observed the 3-year-old at another location with bruises to his head and face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Two parents are behind bars after being accused of physically beating and killing their 5-year-old son Ethan Belcher while also abusing their three-year-old boy. Family members of Ethan Belcher say these poor kids have been victims of abuse for years. Child Protective Services was involved during that time, but nothing was done and now it's too late."He didn't even have a chance to be a real kid," said Ashley Belcher.Mourning the loss of her nephew, Belcher is devastated that 5-year-old Ethan's life was taken too soon."It's so sad that he's not here anymore. It hurts my heart...
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Detroit parents allegedly tortured, beat their 5-year-old son to death

DETROIT (TCD) -- A mother and stepfather, both 27, are accused of fatally beating their 5-year-old son and injuring their 3-year-old child. According to the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, on Jan. 22 shortly after 1 p.m., Detroit Police officers responded to a home on Spring Garden Street and transported the 5-year-old victim, Ethan Belcher, to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Illinois man charged in stabbing of 14-year-old girl in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - An Illinois man, 18, is charged for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old girl who refused to have sex with him.Julian Antonio Pinedo is charged with assault with intent to murder and was arraigned on Friday in the 52-2nd District Court."The victim is stable and seems to be holding her own," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We have taken an important step to hold the perpetrator accountable by arraigning him on serious charges today. I look forward to that proceeding."Authorities say deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of N. Bay Street on a report of a teen...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man, 32, charged with assaulting officers

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection to the assault of Detroit police officers on Jan. 16.Billie T. Hill, 32, of Detroit, has been charged with four counts of felonious assault and four counts of felony firearm.The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 16, at about 7:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 22640 block of West Eight Mile Road. Police responded to the location on reports of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they found the defendant, Hill, inside the gas station with a gun drawn. Hill allegedly pointed the gun at the officers, and the officers then fired shots, striking Hill.After that, Hill allegedly grabbed his gun again, and officers fired another shot, disarming him.He was transported to a local hospital.Hill was arraigned on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and given a $150,000 cash/surety bond, according to the prosecutor's office. A bond redetermination hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 27, and his probable cause conference is set for Feb. 1.In addition, his preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 6.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Mother desperately searching for son who went missing in Detroit over the weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said she is desperate to figure out what happened to her son after he went missing over the weekend. She said Armani Kelly, 27, called her Saturday evening as he arrived to Detroit. "I try to be optimistic, but everyday that goes by it gets worse and worse," Kemp said.   Kemp said Armani was supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Saturday night, but said she wasn't sure if that happened. After not hearing from Armani for 24 hours, she began to worry and then began searching for his whereabouts. Kemp said she drove more...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Child abuser resentenced and parental rights terminated after appeals court rules with the prosecutor's office

On Wednesday, Collin Quint was resentenced after the Michigan Court of Appeals agreed with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on a stiffer punishment. In March 2021, Quint pled no contest to second degree child abuse for the violent assault of his nine week old son. As a result of the abuse, the child suffered significant physical and cognitive damage. Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Richard Caretti sentenced Quint to zero to 17 months in prison.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Armed man killed in shootout with police in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - State police say a man was killed after firing shots at troopers Tuesday night in Detroit.The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m., Jan. 24, in the 12800 block of Terry Street.According to Michigan State Police, a trooper notified dispatch that someone was shining a green light at them from the second floor of the building. The trooper then advised that they were being shot at from the same building.MSP says responding officers were walking up to the home when the suspect came out and fired shots, prompting troopers to shoot back.Police say the suspect died at the scene.The shooting is under investigation. No other details have been released at this time."One thing that we're fortunate of is people don't realize the seriousness of firing a laser at one of our helicopters or any aircraft. If he had blinded the pilot, he would've crashed and it would've been a lot worse," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Parent praises Royal Oak Police Department for quick response during high school lockdown

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a scary situation at Royal Oak High School on Thursday as students and staff were placed on lockdown. Police say a man at a nearby park was suffering from a mental health crisis and because of their team's quick response, the situation was cleared up and no one was hurt. Our Alysia Burgio spoke to a parent on Friday who is praising the Royal Oak Police Department and high school for their swift action.Rachel Klause drove up to Royal Oak High School, was waiting in line to pick her child up from school...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Detroit News

Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body

Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

What we know about Tyre Nichols' death

Five former Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died three days after a violent traffic stop. Video footage of Nichols' arrest is expected to be released Friday sometime after 7 p.m. ET, as Memphis and other cities prepare for possible protests. His family urged any demonstrators to protest peacefully.Authorities have released few details on what led to Nichols' arrest and what exactly happened after he was pulled over. Here is what we know so far about his death and the aftermath.What we know about the arrestOn...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Detroit

Van struck by train in Livingston County after sliding on icy road

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were injured after their van slid on an icy road in Livingston County and could not stop before being hit by a train. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Barron Road, west of Oak Grove Road in Howell Township, after receiving reports of the crash.Police say that due to the icy road conditions, the van could not stop and went through the stop sign at Barron Road. The van was then struck by an oncoming train and flipped over before coming to a rest in a ditch.The driver and passenger in the van both sustained minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital to be treated.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy