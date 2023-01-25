ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wilmu.edu

Sydney Jones and Carolece Henry Sweep CACC Bowler of the Week Awards

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - - Following their first tournament of the 2023 calendar year, Wilmington University bowlers Sydney Jones and Carolece Henry have been named Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Bowler and Rookie of the Week, respectively, as announced by the conference office on Thursday. The Wildcats competed at the Northeast...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
wilmu.edu

CACC Celebrates 50 Years of Title IX - January 25

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - - In conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of Title IX across the United States, the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) -- along with the NCAA and other conferences in Division II -- will honor former female student-athletes throughout the 2022-23 season. Today's installment of six featured student-athletes includes Jasmine Minter (Alliance University), Skylar German (Post University), Brianna Ligotski (University of the Sciences), Kristen Blye (Thomas Jefferson University), Amanda Walters (Wilmington University), and Cherlynn Townsend (University of Bridgeport). Today's feature also highlights the 2001 Felician University Women's Soccer team which won the CACC Regular Season Championship (14-3-2 record) and participated in the NAIA Regional Tournament.
NEW CASTLE, DE
wilmu.edu

Felician Wins CACC Cross Divisional Match Over Women’s Basketball

NEWARK, Del. - - Felician went wire-to-wire over the Wilmington University women's basketball team, 71-47, in a Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference cross-divisional contest on Saturday afternoon at the WU Athletics Complex. Felician (7-10, 4-6 CACC) shot 46 percent from the floor for the game and hit seven three-pointers while the...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Temple News

New Big 5 format announced

After months of searching for a new event to generate excitement surrounding Big 5 basketball, Philadelphia programs have agreed to a new format for the 2023-24 season. The City 6 schools, which are comprised of Temple University, Drexel University, Villanova University, La Salle University, Saint Joseph’s University and the University of Pennsylvania, will be split into two three-team pods, The Athletic reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
DELAWARE STATE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN – CAMMELIA STEWART (39)

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cammelia Stewart, a 39-year-old woman from Wilmington. On January 27, 2023, at 11:07 p.m., Cammelia left a residence in the community of Holloway Terrace after making concerning statements. Officers responded to the area however, all efforts to locate and contact Cammelia were unsuccessful.
WILMINGTON, DE
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
MONTCO.Today

Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market

After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
ARDMORE, PA

