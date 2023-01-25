Read full article on original website
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to Starbucks
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher Deadlines
wilmu.edu
Sydney Jones and Carolece Henry Sweep CACC Bowler of the Week Awards
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - - Following their first tournament of the 2023 calendar year, Wilmington University bowlers Sydney Jones and Carolece Henry have been named Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Bowler and Rookie of the Week, respectively, as announced by the conference office on Thursday. The Wildcats competed at the Northeast...
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Philly-area showdown brings 3 of America’s best HS hoopsters together in 1 game
There is no question about the anticipation of the showdown Saturday at 2 p.m. between Philadelphia Imhotep and Camden High School at Hagan Arena on the campus of Saint Joseph’s University.
wilmu.edu
CACC Celebrates 50 Years of Title IX - January 25
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - - In conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of Title IX across the United States, the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) -- along with the NCAA and other conferences in Division II -- will honor former female student-athletes throughout the 2022-23 season. Today's installment of six featured student-athletes includes Jasmine Minter (Alliance University), Skylar German (Post University), Brianna Ligotski (University of the Sciences), Kristen Blye (Thomas Jefferson University), Amanda Walters (Wilmington University), and Cherlynn Townsend (University of Bridgeport). Today's feature also highlights the 2001 Felician University Women's Soccer team which won the CACC Regular Season Championship (14-3-2 record) and participated in the NAIA Regional Tournament.
wilmu.edu
Felician Wins CACC Cross Divisional Match Over Women’s Basketball
NEWARK, Del. - - Felician went wire-to-wire over the Wilmington University women's basketball team, 71-47, in a Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference cross-divisional contest on Saturday afternoon at the WU Athletics Complex. Felician (7-10, 4-6 CACC) shot 46 percent from the floor for the game and hit seven three-pointers while the...
Temple News
New Big 5 format announced
After months of searching for a new event to generate excitement surrounding Big 5 basketball, Philadelphia programs have agreed to a new format for the 2023-24 season. The City 6 schools, which are comprised of Temple University, Drexel University, Villanova University, La Salle University, Saint Joseph’s University and the University of Pennsylvania, will be split into two three-team pods, The Athletic reported.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
delawarepublic.org
State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term
The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
See Which Delco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in PA 2023
One particular school district in Delaware County made the top tier for best elementary schools in Pennsylvania. Ithan Elementary School in Radnor School District is the best public elementary school in Pennsylvania and Delaware County, according to Niche.com. “Ithan is an absolute gem,” writes a parent in one review posted...
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
Omnus Brewing Planned for Downingtown’s Former HG Motorcar Dealership
Omnus – which means ‘everyone’ in Latin – is seeking to change the dynamics of the industry by ushering in a ‘diverse, equitable, and inclusive’ operation.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN – CAMMELIA STEWART (39)
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cammelia Stewart, a 39-year-old woman from Wilmington. On January 27, 2023, at 11:07 p.m., Cammelia left a residence in the community of Holloway Terrace after making concerning statements. Officers responded to the area however, all efforts to locate and contact Cammelia were unsuccessful.
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Philadelphia Magazine Headline About Jerry Blavat Is Inappropriate
We took exception when an Atlantic City newspaper printed what we felt was an inappropriate headline about Jerry Blavat at the time of his passing. Being consistent, today we must do the same thing about a Philadelphia magazine headline and article about Blavat that we feel is also wrong. Earlier...
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.
phillyvoice.com
New reform school gets approval for license to open at site of Glen Mills Schools
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will allow a new school to operate at the site of Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County after reaching a settlement. Clock Tower Schools was granted a provisional license to serve 20 court-order boys in a residential treatment program under DHS oversight, WHYY reported.
Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market
After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
