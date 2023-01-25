Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State
Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
skillednursingnews.com
Cautionary Tale: Staffing Mandate Collides with Nursing Home Labor Crisis and Referral Bottleneck
As a federal minimum staffing standard looms over the nursing home industry, operators and their advocacy organizations look to learn from existing state mandates to better understand how things will play out on a national stage. New York is providing a cautionary tale at the moment, with a mandate exacerbating...
Hochul Says Rehiring Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers Is Not the “Right Answer”
Despite the fact that vaccination mandates are being overturned and New York is in the midst of a major healthcare worker shortage, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is standing firm on her stance about vaccinations and employment in the healthcare industry. On Tuesday, January 24, Governor Hochul was in Rochester...
Andrew Cuomo blasts fellow Democrats for homeless crisis in blue states: 'No one to blame' but them
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted his fellow Democrats as responsible for the homeless crisis in their cities and states as well as the Biden administration.
Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa
The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
nystateofpolitics.com
Lawmakers, Hochul clash on plans to fix child care crisis
Gov. Kathy Hochul's vision to address the state's child care crisis continues to differ from several lawmakers as they prepare to begin this session's budget negotiations. The Senate Children & Families Committee held a legislative hearing in Albany on Thursday to hear testimony from providers around the state about how to best help the crumbling system. Three of the Senate's seven members participated.
WHEC TV-10
Nurses at Rochester General Hospital call for support
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses are calling for a change at Rochester General Hospital. Unionized nurses say they have been trying to work with hospital management for months to negotiate a contract. They say the quality of patient care at RGH is being affected by a severe lack of staff....
New York State civil service exam: Application period for entry-level investigative positions now open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) announced that the application period is now open for New York’s entry-level investigative civil service exams. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York State. They will be held as in-person...
globalconstructionreview.com
New York raises penalty for negligent site deaths to $500,000
A new law came into effect this month in New York State that raises the maximum fine levied on contractors who cause death or serious injury by negligence from $10,000 to $500,000. The legislation is known as “Carlos’ Law” after Carlos Moncayo, a 22-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant who died at a...
nystateofpolitics.com
How will Hochul overhaul New York's alcohol laws?
Buried at the end of Gov. Kathy Hochul's book outlining her 2023 agenda was a pledge to overhaul New York's alcohol and beverage control laws -- regulations she called "byzantine" and out of date. How those laws change could have a wide-ranging effect on both businesses from restaurants to distributors...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's LGBTQ protections receive high marks
New York is among the 20 states in the country that has some of the strongest protections for the LGBTQ communities in the country, according to the Human Rights Campaign and the Equality Federation Institute. The organizations classified New York's laws as "working towards innovative equality" and ranked the state...
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate hospitals say Medicaid boost needed to increase staff
Hospital networks in upstate New York are pushing for an increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rate in order to alleviate a widening staffing shortage over the last several years. The Saratoga County-based Iroquois Healthcare Association on Thursday renewed its push for a 25% hike in the rate, saying the size...
Mass Attorney General Campbell Joins Coalition in Support of NY Law Banning Guns in Places of Worship
BOSTON – As part of her commitment to combatting gun violence, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell joined a multi-state coalition of 18 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of New York’s law prohibiting the carrying of firearms in places of worship and religious observation.
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combating COVID-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. "I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use all...
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
wxxinews.org
Discussing Governor Hochul's proposal to address New York State's housing crisis
What is the most effective way to address New York State's housing crisis? During her State of the State address on January 1, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a proposal to build 800,000 new homes over the next ten years. The New York Housing Compact would require communities across the state to meet new home construction targets. The proposal also includes incentives to build and rehabilitate housing, as well as support for renters and homeowners.
Several Of George Santos Campaign Contributors Don't Appear To Exist: Report
Mother Jones reported being unable to locate the names or addresses listed on Santos' campaign finance filings.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
Comments / 2