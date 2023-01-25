Red peppers. Chocolate liqueur. Tequila. Your tongue will dance.

Spiced Chocolate Cocktail

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounce Patrón Reposado Tequila

1 ounce Patrón XO Café Liqueur

3/4 ounce dark chocolate liqueur

fresh whipped cream

Garnish

1 pinch crushed red repper

Instructions

Add all the ingredients except the whipped cream to a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled.

Strain into a chilled rocks glass.

Layer a dollop of whipped cream over the cocktail and sprinkle with a large pinch of crushed, red pepper.

Add a little creamy spice to your cocktails with this decadent, chocolatey, homemade, spicy chocolate liqueur. I love spicy, hot chocolate when I’ve just come out of the cold, but when I’m nice and toasty inside by the fire, this is even better.

The post Spiced Chocolate Cocktail appeared first on BLAC Media .