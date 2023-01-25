ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiced Chocolate Cocktail

By BLAC Staff
 3 days ago

Red peppers. Chocolate liqueur. Tequila. Your tongue will dance.

Spiced Chocolate Cocktail

Add a little creamy spice to your cocktails with this decadent, chocolatey, homemade, spicy chocolate liqueur. I love spicy, hot chocolate when I've just come out of the cold, but when I'm nice and toasty inside by the fire, this is even better.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounce Patrón Reposado Tequila
  • 1 ounce Patrón XO Café Liqueur
  • 3/4 ounce dark chocolate liqueur
  • fresh whipped cream

Garnish

  • 1 pinch crushed red repper

Instructions

  • Add all the ingredients except the whipped cream to a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled.
  • Strain into a chilled rocks glass.
  • Layer a dollop of whipped cream over the cocktail and sprinkle with a large pinch of crushed, red pepper.

