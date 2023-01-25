Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27-year-old youth mentor dies off jump at Aspen Snowmass
A 27-year-old skier died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release. Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne, suffered an undisclosed injury on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park in the Aspen Snowmass ski area. His cause of death is under medical review, but the coroner's office declared the manner of death accidental.
aspenpublicradio.org
Skier dies after terrain park accident at Snowmass Ski Area
A skier died Thursday after an accident in Makaha Park at Snowmass Ski Area, according to Aspen Skiing Company. The Pitkin County Coroner has identified the skier as Tyler James Updegraff, a 27-year-old man from Silverthorne. The coroner described the event in a press release as a “single skier versus snow accident.”
Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Valley schools reopened after general threats made, suspect in custody
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from law enforcement, judicial and school officials. Schools up and down the Roaring Fork Valley were reopened Wednesday morning following a valley-wide “Secure” lockout due to online threats made by a suspect against Summit County schools, but who has local connections and was located in the valley.
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Alleged threat against school leads to arrest in Colorado mountain town
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a man was taken into custody in the Old Snowmass area on Wednesday, believed to be responsible for making a threat against a Summit County school. The sheriff's office put all Pitkin County schools on 'secure' status on Wednesday morning after getting the...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen School District issues statement on ‘threatening message’
Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh released a statement on Friday concerning a Thursday incident at the school regarding a “threatening message” that was written on a bathroom wall at the elementary school. “Yesterday after school we became aware that a threatening message was written on the wall...
Threats made against Summit County school, suspect in custody
A man who allegedly made a threat against a school in Summit County on Wednesday morning is now in custody.
Man arrested for making threats against teachers, staff in Summit County
A 26-year-old Glenwood Springs man was arrested Wednesday for threats he allegedly made against Summit County School District teachers and staff.
Summit Daily News
UPDATE: Owner of construction company tied to fatal 2021 trench collapse in Breckenridge faces a manslaughter charge
Editor’s note: This story was updated with new information and to correct errors about who issued and served the arrest warrant and the number of charges filed in the case. The owner of a Vail construction company is facing a felony manslaughter charge related to a trench collapse in Summit County that killed a construction worker in 2021.
Comments / 0