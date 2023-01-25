ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

27-year-old youth mentor dies off jump at Aspen Snowmass

A 27-year-old skier died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release. Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne, suffered an undisclosed injury on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park in the Aspen Snowmass ski area. His cause of death is under medical review, but the coroner's office declared the manner of death accidental.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Skier dies after terrain park accident at Snowmass Ski Area

A skier died Thursday after an accident in Makaha Park at Snowmass Ski Area, according to Aspen Skiing Company. The Pitkin County Coroner has identified the skier as Tyler James Updegraff, a 27-year-old man from Silverthorne. The coroner described the event in a press release as a “single skier versus snow accident.”
SNOWMASS, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train

Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Roaring Fork Valley schools reopened after general threats made, suspect in custody

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from law enforcement, judicial and school officials. Schools up and down the Roaring Fork Valley were reopened Wednesday morning following a valley-wide “Secure” lockout due to online threats made by a suspect against Summit County schools, but who has local connections and was located in the valley.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen School District issues statement on ‘threatening message’

Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh released a statement on Friday concerning a Thursday incident at the school regarding a “threatening message” that was written on a bathroom wall at the elementary school. “Yesterday after school we became aware that a threatening message was written on the wall...
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

UPDATE: Owner of construction company tied to fatal 2021 trench collapse in Breckenridge faces a manslaughter charge

Editor’s note: This story was updated with new information and to correct errors about who issued and served the arrest warrant and the number of charges filed in the case. The owner of a Vail construction company is facing a felony manslaughter charge related to a trench collapse in Summit County that killed a construction worker in 2021.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy