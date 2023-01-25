Read full article on original website
Farming Today with KRVN: January 27, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Nebraska Cattlemen announces Laura Field as Executive Vice President. - Private pesticide trainings offered via Zoom for 2023. - Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa's ag potential.
Geneva man sentenced for meth charges after law enforcement find meth following crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Geneva man has been sentenced after state troopers responded to a motorcycle crash near Mead in September of 2021 and found methamphetamine on the ground. According to United States Attorney Steven Russell, Kurt Heckenliable, 51, of Geneva, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. Heckenliable faced a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court.
Lincoln to Leave MIAA After 43 years
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of MIAA:. Lincoln University announces its departure from the MIAA following the 2023-24 academic year. The Blue Tigers join Division II’s Great Lakes Valley Conference. After being a full-time member of the MIAA for 43 years (1970-1999, 2010-2024), Lincoln University will depart...
Second competency evaluation ordered for Osceola man charged in officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings last year will have a second evaluation done to determine if he is competent to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, faces charges in Adams County District Court of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an...
Lincoln Police make arrests in ongoing homemade explosives investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) has made two arrests so far in an ongoing homemade explosives investigation in Lincoln. On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 1:00 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway.
