ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newscenter1.tv

Snow is just a few hours away – here’s your weekend forecast!

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Our Friday morning began with a stunning sunrise and calm conditions, but a drastic change in weather conditions arrives Friday afternoon. With so many travelers into and within South Dakota for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the skies for the next 24 hours!
WYOMING STATE
kotatv.com

Accumulating snow and frigid temperatures on tap this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow is expected tonight and for much of Saturday with accumulations expected for much of the area. A widespread range of 3″-7″ should be expected for many. Lesser amounts are likely in northwest South Dakota with a dusting to an inch or two possible. Sheridan will have the most snow with 6″-12″ expected near the Big Horns.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Much colder, snowier weather this weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we’ll see clouds increase with perhaps a light rain or snow shower by afternoon. Winds will slacken and become east and northeast as an arctic cold front moves in from the north. The much colder arctic air arrives tonight and Saturday, and deepens...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

More snowfall expected over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are several winter weather alerts for our area. There is currently a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Black Hills until 3am tomorrow morning. There is also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sheridan County from 6am tomorrow morning until 6pm Saturday. Snow will start during the afternoon Friday. The snowfall will be heaviest during the evening and early overnight hours Friday. Lingering snow is possible for Saturday and Sunday as well. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snowfall totals for the weekend storm look more consistent from place to place. A fairly large area of 4 to 8 inches is possible stretching from the northern hills to Central Nebraska. Rapid City is included in that 4 to 8 range. Sheridan could see a bit more with 6 to 12 inches projected there. Gusty winds will continue this evening, but they’re expected to die down significantly by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be fairly mild with lows in the 30s for some. Highs tomorrow could reach the 40s once again. After tomorrow, temperatures are going to plummet with highs in the teens for Saturday, and then single digits for Sunday and Monday. Lows will likely drop below zero as well. The temperatures are expected to warm back up throughout next week.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Strong winds and snow in parts of South Dakota before temperatures drop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting Thursday that road and visibility conditions are poor in the northeast corner of the state and that isibility is practically zero.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mybighornbasin.com

Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance

The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening

Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
STORM LAKE, IA
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow

Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
IDAHO STATE
KEVN

Snowfall expected for the rest of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Chance of snow throughout the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light snow is possible tonight, but mostly dry for our area tomorrow. Starting tomorrow night, we will see scattered snow showers that will continue until Thursday morning. The greatest threat for accumulating snow during this time will be for the Northern Black Hills. Up to 5-7 inches are possible there, with less than 2 inches for the rest of Western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming could see around 2-4 inches during this time. Thursday evening, there is going to be another round of moisture. Rain and snow could impact our area during the overnight hours on Thursday. By Friday evening, we will see the rain transition into all snow. The snow looks like it will continue throughout the night Friday and into Saturday morning. This round of snow could bring a few inches to Rapid City, although it is still a bit early to talk specific numbers for the end of the week. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the lower 40s and 30s. Temperatures will remain the same for Wednesday and Thursday along with some breezy weather. Starting Friday, temperatures are expected to drop with highs in the 20s Friday and Saturday. Highs could then drop into the single digits for Sunday. Lows could be below zero on Sunday as well.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy