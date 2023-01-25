Read full article on original website
Snow is just a few hours away – here’s your weekend forecast!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Our Friday morning began with a stunning sunrise and calm conditions, but a drastic change in weather conditions arrives Friday afternoon. With so many travelers into and within South Dakota for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the skies for the next 24 hours!
Accumulating snow and frigid temperatures on tap this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow is expected tonight and for much of Saturday with accumulations expected for much of the area. A widespread range of 3″-7″ should be expected for many. Lesser amounts are likely in northwest South Dakota with a dusting to an inch or two possible. Sheridan will have the most snow with 6″-12″ expected near the Big Horns.
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
Much colder, snowier weather this weekend.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we’ll see clouds increase with perhaps a light rain or snow shower by afternoon. Winds will slacken and become east and northeast as an arctic cold front moves in from the north. The much colder arctic air arrives tonight and Saturday, and deepens...
More snowfall expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are several winter weather alerts for our area. There is currently a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Black Hills until 3am tomorrow morning. There is also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sheridan County from 6am tomorrow morning until 6pm Saturday. Snow will start during the afternoon Friday. The snowfall will be heaviest during the evening and early overnight hours Friday. Lingering snow is possible for Saturday and Sunday as well. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snowfall totals for the weekend storm look more consistent from place to place. A fairly large area of 4 to 8 inches is possible stretching from the northern hills to Central Nebraska. Rapid City is included in that 4 to 8 range. Sheridan could see a bit more with 6 to 12 inches projected there. Gusty winds will continue this evening, but they’re expected to die down significantly by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be fairly mild with lows in the 30s for some. Highs tomorrow could reach the 40s once again. After tomorrow, temperatures are going to plummet with highs in the teens for Saturday, and then single digits for Sunday and Monday. Lows will likely drop below zero as well. The temperatures are expected to warm back up throughout next week.
An inch of snow increasingly likely today; frigid temps coming this weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A blast of frigid arctic air is on the way this weekend, and that will drop overnight temps into the negative double digits. First, though, will be seasonal temps but snow is increasingly likely. Today’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota,...
Strong winds and snow in parts of South Dakota before temperatures drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting Thursday that road and visibility conditions are poor in the northeast corner of the state and that isibility is practically zero.
Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance
The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening
Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
PHOTOS: A blanket of white covers Rapid City and surrounding area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — While it can certainly create its challenges (drive the conditions, not the speed limit!), snow can also turn South Dakota’s Black Hills and prairie into a wonderland.
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
8 Most Horrifying Disasters That Happened In South Dakota
For those looking to live in peaceful surroundings where the weather is perfect all year round, good luck. At some point, you will witness harsh weather. Not every state has an imaginary wall around it to prevent natural disasters. In South Dakota where we see all four seasons in their...
Snow, Ice & Wind Event For North Dakota Followed By Extreme Cold
North Dakota weather is about to get active. Another clipper system is about to hit North Dakota on Thursday, and this one will pack a bigger punch than the previous systems recently. January was a pretty quiet month weather-wise in Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota. After seeing 20-plus...
Chance of snow throughout the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light snow is possible tonight, but mostly dry for our area tomorrow. Starting tomorrow night, we will see scattered snow showers that will continue until Thursday morning. The greatest threat for accumulating snow during this time will be for the Northern Black Hills. Up to 5-7 inches are possible there, with less than 2 inches for the rest of Western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming could see around 2-4 inches during this time. Thursday evening, there is going to be another round of moisture. Rain and snow could impact our area during the overnight hours on Thursday. By Friday evening, we will see the rain transition into all snow. The snow looks like it will continue throughout the night Friday and into Saturday morning. This round of snow could bring a few inches to Rapid City, although it is still a bit early to talk specific numbers for the end of the week. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the lower 40s and 30s. Temperatures will remain the same for Wednesday and Thursday along with some breezy weather. Starting Friday, temperatures are expected to drop with highs in the 20s Friday and Saturday. Highs could then drop into the single digits for Sunday. Lows could be below zero on Sunday as well.
SWAT at home on Cleveland Avenue; Senator stripped of voting powers; Strong winds, snow in forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories for Thursday, January 26 First@4. A large police presence closed down Cleveland Avenue for a time on Thursday. Officers were working at a home between 14th and 15th Streets. SWAT was also on the scene. One day after having...
Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
Fatal fire update; Abortion clarification bill; Strong winds, snow in parts of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 26. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom room where a man was killed. Republican lawmakers...
