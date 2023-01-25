ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Roberts Reveals Her Favorite Julia Roberts Rom-Com–And It Might Surprise You

By Marisa Losciale
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago

Her favorite movie also happens to feature her aunt–how sweet!

When you're an all-star actress like Julia Roberts , fans can have a hard time picking a favorite project, but that wasn't the case for her niece and fellow Hollywood star Emma Roberts .

The 31-year-old American Horror Story actress revealed that she does, in fact, have an all-time favorite flick starring her aunt Julia–and it's not Pretty Woman (1990), Erin Brockovich (2000), Ocean's Eleven (2001), or Steel Magnolias (1989).

Julia Roberts' Net Worth Shows That This Pretty Woman Is More Than Pretty Rich

During her recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live , Roberts, joined by guest Julie Bowen , was prompted by host Andy Cohen to play a guessing game of sorts. The segment required the two stars to guess the name of a movie, given only its release year as a clue before the name of the title fully materialized on the screen.

Roberts and Bowen, 52, were able to correctly predict the names of three films– Never Been Kissed (1999), Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and The Wedding Planner (2001)–before the 1997 hit starring Roberts' aunt, My Best Friend's Wedding , emerged on the screen.

Julia Roberts Says Her Career Is Not the Only Dream She Had Come True

After Roberts exclaimed the name of the film, she told Bowen that the film is "her favorite." The Scream Queens alum later noted that she has a whole list of contenders for her favorite rom-coms and Never Been Kissed is also one of them.

My Best Friend's Wedding was directed by P. J. Hogan and stars Julia Roberts alongside Dermot Mulroney , Cameron Diaz , Rupert Everett , and Christopher Masterson , among many others. It follows the story of a young food critic named Julianne (portrayed by Julia), as she discovers she's in love with her friend Michael (Mulroney), but not before Michael calls with news that he's engaged to Kimmy (Diaz). Out of desperation and jealousy, Julianne stages her own engagement to friend George (Rupert Everett) and a messy plot begins to unfold.

My Best Friend's Wedding is currently streaming on Amazon Video.

