Watch Drew Barrymore Malfunction While Dressed as M3GAN

By Sammi Burke
 3 days ago

The talk show host's prank didn't exactly go as planned.

Drew Barrymore embodied someone else for a recent episode of her talk show, but things got a little hairy during the interview.

The 50 First Dates star went all out to turn herself into M3GAN, even going so far as to learn her viral dance moves , drawing commendations from Selma Blair , Rachael Ray , Entertainment Tonight , and plenty of others in the comments.

Barrymore dressed up to surprise the film's star, Allison Williams , when she stopped by the show, but things got a little off track when one of her ice-blue contacts began to drift, giving her the appearance of a malfunction in her right eye.

In a clip shared on The Drew Barrymore Show 's Instagram page, the pair can be seen trying to contain their laughter as the problem arises.

"M3GAN, can you see anything?" Williams asked the host as she dissolved into simultaneous laughter and tears.

"I do feel like my eyeballs are falling apart," Barrymore conceded in an eery, M3GAN-ified voice as she tried to correct the placement of the contact. "But then again, you could just take me to your workshop and fix me. Just after I kill the neighbor's dog," she added, as Williams agreed.

"I'm just continuing to adjust in real-time to this being the way this is happening," Williams continued, leading both women to laugh again. "Just to let you in on like any lag in my responses to your questions. Yeah!"

"How are my eyes now?" she asked, and the camera panned back to show them looking even more off-kilter than before.

"Your right... I would say, oh my God. Your right eye has gone on a vacation," Williams finally spit out, just before the camera caught Barrymore's contact fall out entirely.

Barrymore was a champ, staying in character as she removed the other contact for consistency's sake, leading to a round of applause from the audience before the camera cut off.

Viewers were undoubtedly tickled by the segment.

"Drew Barrymore is the chaotic energy I want in the world. 😂 😂 😂," one wrote in response.

"Ha ha this is funny even when muted 😂," said another.

"I swear this is a SNL skit waiting to happen. You two are HILARIOUS," one follower suggested, and we sure hope the writers are taking notes!

"M3GAN’s eyes seem to follow you wherever you go. They literally seem to jump out at you. They might even run after you down the hall," another joked.

Even Smarties, the candy, joined the chat, writing, "the scream i just scrumpt."

