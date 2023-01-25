YOUNGSTOWN OH- To say that the size that Ursuline brings to the table had no effect on Salem on Saturday would be lying. The Irish have more size than a lot of teams that pop up on Salem’s schedule. The inside presence of Aaliyah Smith, and Trinity Lamb was a factor. The important thing however for Salem is they made sure it wasn’t a deciding factor. Did they get some shots blocked? Yes. Did they give up some points in the paint? Yes. But if you thought that was enough to break Salem’s spirit you are sorely mistaken. Salem found their ways t score, and played tremendous defense especially in the times that counted the most. All of that led to a 44-32 win.

SALEM, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO