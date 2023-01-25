Read full article on original website
SALEM BOTHERED, NOT BEATEN
YOUNGSTOWN OH- To say that the size that Ursuline brings to the table had no effect on Salem on Saturday would be lying. The Irish have more size than a lot of teams that pop up on Salem’s schedule. The inside presence of Aaliyah Smith, and Trinity Lamb was a factor. The important thing however for Salem is they made sure it wasn’t a deciding factor. Did they get some shots blocked? Yes. Did they give up some points in the paint? Yes. But if you thought that was enough to break Salem’s spirit you are sorely mistaken. Salem found their ways t score, and played tremendous defense especially in the times that counted the most. All of that led to a 44-32 win.
Shy sinks game-winning FT’s with 2.3 left for YSU win
YSU and Northern Kentucky swapped lead changes four times in the final 30 seconds.
BADGER BRINGS THE BOOM
ASHTABULA, OHIO- The Badger Braves traveled on the road to take on the St. John Heralds. The Heralds gave the Braves a tough battle during the first half as they trailed the Braves by a score of 32-26. Duncan Moy, who only had 2 points in the second quarter went off in the 2nd half and finished the game with 40 points. Cole Burnett had another solid night with 12 points, as the Braves pulled away and beat the Heralds 65-43. The Braves will be back at home on Tuesday to take on the Maplewood Rockets.
MULLEN AND BRUNGARD LEAD THE WAY FOR THE TIGERS
LOWELLVILLE, OH- The Springfield Tigers and the Lowellville Rockets met on Thursday night in MVAC play. The Tigers came out strong to start the ballgame, and kept that lead the entire way to come out victorious by 23. Springfield started the first quarter on a 6-0 run, until the Rockets...
2023 Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament results
The Eastern Ohio Wrestling League championships took place this weekend at Austintown Fitch High School.
KNIGHT’S STEEL STRONGER THAN IRON
AKRON OH- In their second game this week, The #3 YSN Power Ranked boys basketball team The Archbishop Hoban Knights welcomed The Cleveland Central Catholic Ironmen to The Castle! However, the two programs are no strangers to one another as both were once members of the old North Coast Conference just a few years ago. The Knights have emerged victorious in 4 of their last 5 matchups with one of Cuyahoga Counties respected programs.. The last time Tri-C beat Hoban? Back on January 3rd, 2020, another instance when The Ironmen made the trip to Summit County and spoiled the home matchup for The Knights. This season, Hoban rapidly served up a baker’s dozen in the win column while only falling short twice through 15 games this regular season heading into Friday night.
Canfield lineman commits to play in the college ranks
Canfield senior offensive lineman AJ Murphy has committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Ashland.
POLAND GRINDS IT OUT IN JEFFERSON
JEFFERSON OH- Poland has a tendency to get in to defensive battles with the style of basketball they play. That was never as true as it was on Thursday as they traveled up to Jefferson. The Bulldogs needed every bit of that branded defense as the Falcons held them to 2 points in the fourth quarter. There was no comeback to be had though as the Bulldogs held Jefferson to 0 fourth quarter points. That let Poland get out of Jefferson with a 39-27 win.
SOUTHERN LOCAL SNAPS DOG’S STREAK
EAST PALESTINE, OH- Southern Local had been taking notes of what the East Palestine Girls Basketball program had been doing. A six-game win streak, and winning 7 of 8 was quite impressive, and the Lady Indians were still licking their wounds fresh from a defeat of EOAC leader, United. Thursday...
The Scott family feels right at home at Youngstown Ursuline
After coaching in college for 19 years, Bernard Scott is back home coaching his daughter Lily in high school
‘Just horrific’: Vandals damage soccer, baseball fields in Ohio
Local authorities hope someone can help identify an individual or individuals responsible for a tremendous amount of damage done to multiple soccer and baseball fields.
HOBAN LIGHTS UP THE GYM ON SENIOR NIGHT
AKRON OH- It was a backyard brawl on Thursday night on the campus of Archbishop Hoban. The Knights honored their three seniors before the game. Rylee Bennett, Emma Rasmussen, and Kennedy Arison we’re all recognized for their endless contributions to the Hoban program. On the floor, the Knights welcomed in Ellet who currently leads the Akron City Series conference and sported 15 wins coming into the night. The Orangemen set the tone fast as they grabbed a 20-13 lead after one quarter. Stand out sophomore Caitlyn Holmes scored 12 points in the first quarter alone for Ellet. However, Hoban has played against upper tier talent plenty of times. They made defensive adjustments and held Holmes to just 10 points the rest of the game.
BRAVES EARN A SHOT AT THE TITLE
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Lady Braves were back in action tonight against the Pymatuning Valley Lakers. The game was back and forth all night long as the Braves had productive nights from Katie Grexa and as well as Hannah Betts. Grexa finished the night with 12 points and Betts finished with 10.
RAY LEADS THE FALCONS TO HUGE ROAD WIN
A cold Wednesday in January canceled school across multiple counties in Northeastern Ohio, but it did not keep all the basketball teams out of the gyms! As The Boardman Spartans hosted their long-time rival in The Austintown-Fitch Falcons for girls basketball night on the network! The one and only previous matchup of the season between the two squads saw The Spartans pull away as a part of a 47-38 win over Fitch on December 21st, 2022. Wednesday night would also be a critical in-conference game for Boardman, trying to keep pace being one game back of conference-leader Canfield at the time, while Fitch was just looking to play spoiler and garner momentum before the tournament.
LADY BULLDOGS ARE ON A MISSION
COLUMBIANA, OH- East Palestine is on a roll right now in girls hoops. Winners of seven of their last eight contests, and six in a row after beating Heartland Christian 49-33 on Wednesday night. Mia Lee continued to set the tone with 22 points on the night, but Mara Zimmerman...
Bohley resigns as Chippewa football coach
Mike Bohley has stepped down as Head Football coach at Chippewa. The Chipps were 1-29 in the three seasons before he arrived. Bohley’s 10 years there included three playoff seasons, before all teams were allowed to participate, and a Wayne County Athletic League title in 2014. His overall record was 54-51. His tenure was arguably the most successful in Chippewa football in the last half century. He will remain as the school’s Athletic Director.
How accurate is Groundhog Day’s prediction of spring in Youngstown?
The first week of February is upon us and that means that one of the most unique holidays will soon be celebrated. Yes, I am talking about the day when the next six weeks of weather is decided. The official name of the groundhog is Punxsutawney Phil and every year...
Ohio couple who survived Blizzard of ’78 discuss their ordeal
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
Nashville Chicken In Canton
Famous chicken tenders! The Howlin Bird is located on South Main Street in North Canton.
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
