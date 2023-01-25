Read full article on original website
Owner of Arcadia in Portland Fakes British Accent During TV Interview
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
Breathtaking Central Maine Home Has Serious B&B Possibilities
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of amazing homes in Central Maine. They come in all sizes, styles, and ages. However, there is no denying that some of the best homes are the more mature ones. For example, this classic colonial in Manchester, Maine. The home, which covers about 6,000...
Popular Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich Sets Opening Date for 45th Season
Today I was really craving seafood. My mouth was watering thinking of a nice, big plate of fried shrimp and scallops with a side of cole slaw and a roll. Or better yet, a giant lobster roll with big chunks of lobster meat covered in mayo. It totally makes me think of summer right in the dead of winter.
This Massive (& Gorgeous) Waterville, Maine Home is For Sale & You NEED to See The Photos!
When it comes to Central Maine real estate, one thing rings true. There is a vast array of home sizes, shapes, prices and features here in the greater Kennebec Valley. I often find myself scrolling through the MLS just seeing what has sold, or what has just hit the market.
An Open Apology to ‘Daryl’ at the L.L.Bean Store in Freeport, Maine
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today
Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
The Super Bowl for Food Has Picked 11 Semifinalists From Maine
The James Beard Foundation has named 11 semifinalists from Maine in a bunch of categories for its 2023 restaurant and chef awards. Every major industry has the award to crown the best in the business. We love to see what the best movie is or the best song, but we also love to see who's got the best food and drink.
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
2 Major Stores Forced to Close in Scarborough, Maine, for Safety
Do you go shopping? Well, obviously you do! However, if you go shopping in Scarborough, Maine, then you may find yourself in a predicament where you can't stop where you normally do. Yesterday, two major stores in Scarborough had to evacuate and close their doors. According to WGME, both Sam's...
Who Is Dumping Tomatoes and Onions All Over This Town in Maine?
You know what they say: the first time someone dumps a bag of produce on the ground, it’s an accident. The second time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground, it’s a coincidence. The third time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground…it’s creepy....
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Live Directly Across The Street From Maine’s Famed OOB For $200K
For many people, living on (or, very near) the beach is the ultimate housing goal. The idea that you could step out of your door and onto a sandy beach is just magical. Even before the pandemic migrations caused the Maine housing market to go all bibbledy, the thought of owning a home on the ocean was completely unattainable for most of us.
lonelyplanet.com
What to eat and drink in Maine
The chilly waters off the coast of Maine are a bounty of delicious seafood. You'll find fresh clams, kelp, scallops, crab, oysters, mussels, fish and of course the acclaimed Maine lobster. Mainers also grow a plethora of fresh farmed products like wild blueberries – 40,000 acres of the Pine Tree State are dedicated to the little blue treats.
Maine AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it had entered...
Massive Fire Destroys All Of Maine Town’s Snow Removal Equipment
Even though winter in Maine cab be beautiful, and the snow can provide us with all kinds of great activities, winter weather can provide us with a lot of problems. And, dealing with those problems costs big bucks!. Even the smallest municipalities in Maine spend hundreds of thousands of dollars...
earnthenecklace.com
Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?
The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
How Maine’s Landscape Inspired The Creation Of Planet In Avatar 2
According to WMTW, Eric Saindon who is originally from Gorham, Maine received very exciting news. He has been nominated for an Oscar for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." This would be Eric's very third nomination for visual effects, as the article states. Eric says that the geography...
WMTW
Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Three Independent Hotels in New England Including Ocean Gate Resort in Southport, Maine Closes
JLLs Hotels & Hospitality Group closed the sale of the leisure hotel portfolio totaling 169 keys. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of a portfolio of three recently renovated, independent leisure hotels totaling 169 keys in high-barrier, drive-to New England markets.
wabi.tv
Four cows killed in Union barn collapse
UNION, Maine (WABI) - Four cows were killed after a barn on a Union farm collapsed, trapping more than 50 animals inside. Green Meadow Farm says the barn collapsed early Wednesday morning with cows and pigs inside. The Penobscot Bay Pilot reports that Union officials are saying snow and rain...
