Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police celebrate 138th recruit class

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After completing more than 30 weeks of training, the 138th Columbus police graduating class will soon hit the streets. 31 recruits officially graduated Friday, but the city is still short a number of officers it wants to help protect and serve. It comes at a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot in leg in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning. This happened around 2:22 a.m. Saturday. Police were called to the 700 block of Frebis Avenue where the victim was found with a gunshot wound in his leg.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Sergeant K9 Gold of Waverly PD passes away

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police department has announced the passing of Sergeant K9 Gold. The 11-year-old dual-purpose K9passed away at the age of 11 on Saturday morning at Ohio MedVet. Gold was with hiss handler Sergeant Taylor as well as Chief Winfield at the time. The K9 started...
WAVERLY, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a car crash in north Columbus early Friday morning. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on State Route 315 near Ackerman Road. Police said one person was taken to OSU Main in stable condition. Southbound lanes were closed for over...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Search continues for suspect in west Columbus police chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A wanted suspect escaped police after a high-speed chase and manhunt involving multiple agencies in west Columbus early Thursday morning. More than a dozen officers, including a K-9 officer, from Columbus Police, Grandview Heights Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched the area along McKinley and Grandview Avenues for roughly an hour.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus to host U.S. Figure Skating Championships for first time in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will be hosting the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the first time in 2024. The championships will take place Jan. 22-24, 2024 at Nationwide Arena. "We are excited to bring the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and High-Performance Development Camp to Columbus for the first...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: clouds and rain on the way this weekend with above average temps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Saturday is looking cloudy and Sunday will be wet. On the bright side, temperatures will be above average. A deep, low-pressure center is moving across northern Lake Superior this afternoon with gusty winds from Ohio to Minnesota. As it drags a front through Ohio tonight, scattered rain and snow showers will be possible.
COLUMBUS, OH

