Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
YMCA Big Brother/Big Sister program in need of mentors
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A free program that impacts the youth in the community, is in great need of volunteers who can mentor and guide. “Since COVID mental health has been a real big issue and I think you know, this is one way where you can make a serious change in a real positive influence in a child’s life who may not have that support system or not enough of a support system,” explained Allison Braswell, Recruitment Coordinator and Big Brother/Big Sister advocate.
KEYC
Mankato’s Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program open
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Applications are being accepted by the City of Mankato for the city’s Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program. The pilot project is designed to provide small monetary grants to residents, neighborhood associations and community organizations. The money will go to support community-building events such as neighborhood block...
KEYC
Mankato YMCA’s Brother/ Sister Mentoring program received $30,000 in grant money
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s YMCA says the grant from the Otto Bremer Trust will help provide mentoring opportunities for youth and families in the Mankato area. It impacts schools, neighborhoods, workplace, and community. The Mentoring Program at the YMCA includes the Brother/Sister Program and school-based mentoring.
KEYC
MSU Mankato offering free dental care to kids
A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Eric Allan Nelson, 35, also of Waseca. At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by 46-year-old Jeffrey Pooley. Madelia Health to expand with new clinic in...
KEYC
It’s ok not to be ok
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Danielle, with Gallery 512 Boutique, and Randy, with Fuel Graphics, are teaming up to help the Brown County Yellow Ribbon Program. Gallery 512 Boutique is selling ‘It’s ok not to be ok’ stickers, and all proceeds go to the Brown County Yellow Ribbon Program.
KEYC
‘State of Ag’ survey available until Feb. 17
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the Agriculture Industry in Southern Minnesota are asked to take a survey on the state of ag. GreenSeam and Minnesota State University, Mankato have partnered to get a better understanding of the community. Survey facilitators say anyone directly or indirectly working near the...
KEYC
Garrett Steinberg shares his woodworking skills
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Garrett Steinberg was introduced during the early days of Kato Living as a talented musician, but his talent doesn’t end there. Garrett share his knack and talent for woodworking. Tables and end tables are popular items he creates. You can see more of Garrett’s work...
KEYC
Minnesota teacher shortage worsens
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last two years, the ongoing struggle to recruit and retain teachers has worsened throughout Minnesota. A recent state report shows that the teacher-shortage has reached about every school district across the state. “We’ve been talking about the teacher shortage for decades really, and you...
Shutterfly to cut almost 100 jobs at Shakopee facility
Well-known digital photobook and printing company Shutterfly is planning to lay off 97 employees at its Shakopee facility. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development received a letter from the company stating two units within Shutterfly — books and gifting — will be relocated to other facilities, while some positions will be dissolved.
KEYC
MSU opens new indoor golf facility
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s and women’s golf team unveiled their new indoor facility today on campus on the lower level of the Taylor Center. Two student athletes cut the ribbon to the new indoor practice facility. The new facility gives players a simulated practice screen that analyzes how far and where their swing can go. Head coach Alex Schmitz and senior Ben Laffen is proud to have a new facility for the team.
KEYC
Collision on State Hwy 13
BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-car collision on Minnesota Highway 13 has left a man with life-threatening injuries. It happened Thursday in the early morning at around 3 a.m. near Blooming Grove Township. A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca was heading northbound when it...
KEYC
Waseca tops St. Clair in Coaches vs. Cancer match-up
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Clair girls basketball team battled Waseca Saturday in a match-up between two of the top Coaches vs. Cancer hosts. Waseca goes on to win by a final of 53-38.
KEYC
Mankato East storms past Red Wing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East girls hockey team hosted Red Wing Saturday. Mankato East wins by a final of 8-1.
KEYC
Sports Extra: Winter Week 6
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Watch the local sports highlights from our Winter Week 6 edition of Sports Extra on Jan. 27, 2023. Sleepy Eye vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s at Sleepy Eye High School. Mankato East vs. Austin at Austin High School. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs. Hayfield at WEM High...
KEYC
A downed light pole briefly impacts traffic on Madison Ave.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public Works says a vehicle struck and knocked down a light pole on Madison Avenue near Long St. around 3 p.m. this afternoon. First responders and public works quickly cleaned up the scene, removing the pole and covering up exposed wires. No word on any injuries.
KEYC
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato
The university’s Dental Education Program is offering free dental care to area children 18 years and younger on Feb. 2. A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Eric Allan Nelson, 35, also of Waseca.
krrw.com
Cottonwood Co. Farmer Makes First Court Appearance Tomorrow
(St. Paul, MN) — The USDA is unveiling new rules to prevent organic food crime, and two Minnesota farmers are partly responsible. The department has tightened restrictions to prevent farmers from selling non-organic crops as organic. This comes after Cottonwood County farmer James Wolf was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota for allegedly making 46-million dollars off an organic fraud scheme from 2014 to 2021. Wolf pled not guilty. His alleged conspirator Adam Clifford Olson is expected to plead not guilty during his first court appearance tomorrow.
KEYC
West gets first win of the season against Austin
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets girls hockey team earned their first win of the season with a 5-4 victory against Austin at home Saturday. The Scarlets will look for their second straight win Tuesday against Worthington/Fulda.
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
Comments / 0