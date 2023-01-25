Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Amateur goalie completes Oilers' blowout of Blackhawks
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each collected one goal and two assists and the host Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 7-3 drubbing of the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Tyson Barrie scored twice for the Oilers, while Ryan McLeod collected...
Albany Herald
Hurricanes, Bruins enter matchup after dueling last-minute drama
The Carolina Hurricanes will carry plenty of momentum into their Sunday home game against the Boston Bruins, who will try to get over a stunning Saturday night defeat. The Hurricanes have won their past four games, the latest one in improbable fashion on Friday. Martin Necas scored with 11.5 seconds remaining in the third period, then scored again 55 seconds into overtime for a 5-4 triumph over the visiting San Jose Sharks.
Albany Herald
Ducks beat Coyotes in OT, run win streak to three
Trevor Zegras scored with 1:26 remaining in overtime, Max Jones added a goal and the Anaheim Ducks extended their winning streak to a season-best three games with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. John Gibson made 32 saves, including a sprawling stop from point-blank range on...
Albany Herald
Panthers score dramatic goals in regulation, OT to beat Bruins
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime, as the host Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. After David Pastrnak whipped...
Albany Herald
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The multi-point performance was the third in as many games for Giroux. He has four goals and as many assists during his four-game point streak.
Albany Herald
Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild stop Sabres in shootout
Frederick Gaudreau scored the clinching goal in a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minn. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon scored in regulation and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves for the Wild, who have won two straight immediately after a three-game losing streak.
Albany Herald
Isles score winner after Knights fail on OT penalty shot
Mathew Barzal scored with 31.5 seconds left in overtime after New York's Semyon Varlamov stopped a penalty shot in the extra session, and the Islanders earned a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y. Barzal took a pass from Anthony Beauvillier and then cut across...
Albany Herald
Logan Couture (five points) lifts Sharks over Penguins
Logan Couture, who finished with five points, scored the go-ahead goal on a shot that squeaked under Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith's pad at 15:35 of the third Saturday as the visiting San Jose Sharks won 6-4. Couture had two goals, including an empty-netter, and three assists. Alexander Barabanov added...
Albany Herald
Bucks bring sizzling offense into matchup with Pelicans
The Milwaukee Bucks are rolling on offense as they begin a four-game homestand with a game against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. The Bucks have averaged 132.7 points during their three-game winning streak. They have five wins in their past six games, and they put up at least 130 points in four of the five victories.
Albany Herald
Carter Hart, Flyers blank Jets
Carter Hart made 40 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Saturday. It was Hart's first shutout of the season and the fourth of his NHL career. It was also the fourth time this season Hart has faced 40 or more shots, and the Flyers have won each of those games.
Albany Herald
Lightning dump Kings for franchise-record 12th home win in row
Brayden Point netted his team-leading 29th goal, rookie Nick Perbix had a career-high three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive home win, topping the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night. By sweeping their three-game homestand and moving to 20-4-1 at home,...
Albany Herald
Leafs' John Tavares faces Capitals in 1,000th game
The Toronto Maple Leafs hope captain John Tavares' 1,000th career game Sunday against the visiting Washington Capitals is the catalyst for a rebound effort. In their first game without injured star Auston Matthews on Friday, the Maple Leafs were drubbed 6-2 by the visiting Ottawa Senators.
Albany Herald
Clippers put 5-game win streak on line vs. Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Clippers carry a five-game winning streak into the second game of a weekend back-to-back on Sunday, a matchup against the host Cleveland Cavaliers. The Clippers kicked off a six-game, Eastern Conference road swing on Saturday with a 120-113 defeat of the Atlanta Hawks behind 32 points from Kawhi Leonard.
Albany Herald
Bulls’ star trio helps turn back Magic rally
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 32 points apiece and Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday. Patrick Williams scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago snap a two-game losing skid....
Albany Herald
Two struggling teams collide when Grizzlies host Pacers
After a dreadful road trip out West, the beat-up Memphis Grizzlies return home to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon looking to snap a season-high five-game losing streak. The Grizzlies, owners of the NBA's best home record at 20-3, dropped all five of their games on their eight-day road...
