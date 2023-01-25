ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trans Missourians and families tell lawmakers proposed bills could have fatal consequences

By Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

Content warning: This story contains discussions, vague descriptions and statistics regarding suicide and suicidal thoughts.

JEFFERSON CITY — A transgender child who has tried four sports and has found community in fencing and tae kwon do. A Kansas City resident whose father refused to allow them to access gender-affirming care, but when they finally did, was "substantially happier than I've ever been." A father and Methodist minister who initially rejected the idea his child was transgender before turning to others and learning to accept them. A 16-year old transgender boy who embraced his identity after entering the foster care system. And a mother who found bullets in her middle school daughter's room, as she contemplated taking her own life before she began to transition.

For more than seven hours stretching into late Tuesday night, these Missourians were among those who sat before a Missouri House committee weighing five bills — three of which would restrict transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams, and two that would outlaw gender-affirming health care for transgender children under 18. They took turns testifying, alongside proponents of the bills who urged Missouri Republicans to approve the legislation amid a national push from the right to enact restrictions and bans targeted at transgender youth .

Those transgender Missourians both young and old, alongside families and advocates, said the slate of legislation would result in further physical and mental harm among LGBTQ+ youth in Missouri, who already experience significantly higher rates of discomfort, suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts compared to the rest of the population.

"My only regret is that I wasn't able to start hormones earlier," said Stacey Cay, a transgender comedian who lives in Kansas City, as she testified against the legislation restricting gender-affirming care. "There were two other closeted young trans women who grew up in my church, and they're both dead now. And they never even got to start transitioning, and that haunts me. This bill seeks to doom every trans kid and the same thing we went through, even if they have loving, supportive parents, and a team of doctors and psychiatrists who have recommended hormones."

House Bills 463 , 419 and 540 all seek to impose a range of restrictions on health care that aids in the transition of transgender children under 18. As written, that would include hormone therapy and puberty-blocking drugs, which are among the most common paths for families and children that seek medical care to begin transitioning. Surgical procedures, which the bill sponsors touted as a key reason for the legislation, are exceedingly rare and not recommended for those under 18 by major medical associations, according to testimony from a representative of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

House Bills 170 , 183 and 337 aim to restrict transgender girls — students who were born male and are transitioning to female — from playing on girls' youth sports teams. The governing body overseeing K-12 sports in Missouri has an existing process designed to screen transgender athletes, under which seven students in the state are currently eligible to play. Republican lawmakers proposing the bills have argued that process doesn't go far enough; similar bills have been proposed in the Senate.

Missouri legislature: Bill targeting school curriculum, trans student-athletes draws broad opposition

Rep. Brian Seitz, a Branson Republican, said his version of the bill was designed to prevent female athletes from "being taken advantage of," and that "girls' opportunities are being taken away from them."

Extensive hearings on the bills early in the legislative session, including the five bills that were on the agenda a day prior to Tuesday night's hearing, indicate that the issue is a priority for Republican members who hold majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly . Last session, two bills aimed at restricting transgender student-athletes passed the House; legislation blocking gender-affirming care has not seen significant movement previously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtP9O_0kRO2Ld800

The ACLU of Missouri and PROMO Missouri, the state's largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group, held a joint press conference under the Capitol dome on Tuesday afternoon. PROMO's executive director, Katy Erker-Lynch, said "we've never seen a day like this," in which nine bills relating to LGBTQ+ issues were up for hearing in the Capitol building.

"It's a clear sign that keeping our community from thriving is one of the most urgent political priorities for this legislative body," Erker-Lynch said, flanked by Democratic lawmakers and advocates.

Tears, frustration and high stakes in a tense, hours-long hearing

The afternoon House hearing, which spanned hours as proponents and opponents took turns testifying and answering questions from lawmakers, was frequently tense and emotional. Trans youth and their parents were moved to tears, and those advocating for the legislation, some of whom characterized support of children's transition as "abuse" and "manipulation" or an affront to their faith, were met with boos and shouted remarks from the crowd.

A representative for the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ community, told lawmakers that the legislation banning gender-affirming care could result in significant spikes of suicidal thoughts and attempts among youth. According to the organization's 2022 national survey, 47% of LGBTQ+ youth in Missouri had seriously considered suicide within the last year; 15% had attempted suicide.

Multiple families said if those bills pass, they would leave the state. One mother from St. Louis spoke about her transgender daughter, who went from withdrawn and depressed as a young teenager to "bright and social" and a competitive skateboarder after beginning to undergo therapy. Another father, who said his family had owned land in Missouri for 80 years, said his family would leave if restrictions on the care were imposed.

Missouri legislature: Republicans renew attempts to restrict transgender sports, health care, education

Neon Liebson, a transgender teenager from St. Louis, testified against the bills restricting transgender girls from girls' youth sports. They said they had been unable to play soccer, volleyball and baseball "as my truest self," but had tried tae kwon do and fencing as the sports they enjoyed.

"Trans kids are kids, and we should be allowed to participate in activities and be given equal opportunities as our authentic selves," Liebson said.

Tempers also flared among lawmakers during the hours-long meeting, with high-profile names on both sides of the aisle taking the witness stand and members of the committee growing frustrated with each other's responses.

Quinton Lucas, the Democratic mayor of Kansas City, opposed the legislation, warning that future economic opportunities like World Cup games could pass the state by if they enact restrictions. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, widely viewed as a potential candidate for governor, came out in support of the bills. After being asked by House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Springfield Democrat, whether he would commit to not using his appearance in "any campaign for you," Ashcroft said "we wouldn't even be talking about this if your side of the aisle weren't using it for political purposes."

The committee has yet to vote on the slate of House bills and no immediate timeline for further action is set.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com , (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier .

Comments / 134

Jennifer Leible
3d ago

Yes, it could cause many problems has already caused too many problems already! Keep your woke bs at home and in your pants, out of the classrooms, etc. ***If parents want their kids exposed to this, we'll bring them to you.

Reply(8)
71
Show Me Mule
3d ago

What the hell is going on here? All of a sudden it seems kids everywhere are now suddenly wanting to change from one gender to another. I've lived in MO almost 70 yrs & I never saw a "trans" till I was 40+ yrs old! Now, the news is FULL of them! They're reading to kids in the Library, schools are including them in edu events & they're playing in almost every sport. Seems to me they're going to MAKE us accept this 🦬💩 or ELSE & they're using our kids to accomplish their perverted agenda. Our children ARE NOT political pawns; PERIOD!

Reply(29)
30
Charce Dunn
3d ago

listen up you confused bunch of colorful people, we get you prefer to bat for your own team members in life, and the vast majority of DONT CARE! what we do care about is you pushing your choices on our children!!! the like packing fudge or being packed? you like tacos and not the meat filling?? FINE! SO BEIT! LEAVE OUR CHILDREN OUT OF IT!!! move on with your lives, and quit finding things to whine about!!

Reply
24
