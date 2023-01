The Omaha Mavericks Track and Field squad looks to continue their early season success tomorrow at the Jack Johnson Invite in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "It's always fun to head up into Gopher Country. This meet has produced some great competition in the past and it has always been up to our team to step up to that level," Omaha head coach Chris Richardson said. "Based on the last couple of weekends, I think they're ready to do that."

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO