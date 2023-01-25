Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
Search Underway For Murder Suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, On The Run In Florida
The search is on for Matthew Scott Flores, who has an active warrant for Murder in Hardee County within the city of Wauchula. Investigators say Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with Florida License Plate Tag JTHQ77. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office was
wymt.com
Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
lakercountry.com
Nancy woman, two from Adair Co. arrested in Columbia on meth charges
A Nancy woman was among those arrested on meth and other charges in neighboring Adair County this week. On Wednesday night, the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridgeport Circle, off of the Veterans Memorial Bypass. During the search and investigation, officers say they found...
YAHOO!
Williamsburg man stands trial for murder in death of girlfriend
Jan. 26—WILLIAMSBURG — The trial is underway for a Williamsburg man accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago and storing her body in a trash can. John Phillip Meadows, 60, is accused of killing Donna G. Lay who was last seen alive on January 7, 2021. After...
YAHOO!
Sheriff's office looking for man connected with shooting victim
Jan. 26—Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said that authorities are currently searching for a man connected to a shooting victim who was dropped off at the hospital early Thursday. Jones said that Natasha Robinson, 44, showed up at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital's emergency room around 8 a.m. with "several...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie along with Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle, and Deputy Cyruss McVey arrested Brian Roaden, age 42, of Waterworks Rd., London, on Tuesday evening January 24, 2023 at approximately 6:25 PM.
WKYT 27
Arrest warrant issued for man after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in a shooting in Pulaski County. The sheriff’s office says 44-year-old Natosha Robinson showed up at the emergency room of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Thursday with several gunshot wounds. They say a man dropped her off at the...
lakercountry.com
Three indicted by grand jury
Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
Florida Corrections Officer Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will, Domestic Violence
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A corrections officer in Florida has been arrested after a domestic violence incident that happened in December. On Wednesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Joshua Diaz of Kissimmee for Domestic Violence Battery (M1) and False Imprisonment (F3). Diaz is
wymt.com
Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a woman that has triggered a Golden Alert. Angelia Satterfield, 48 was last seen around noon on Monday at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. She is white, 5′4″ and 161 pounds. She has brown...
wymt.com
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
FEMA aims to help survivors of Hurricane Ian with a new program
The Federal Emergency Management Agency aims to help survivors of natural disasters with the new Multifamily Lease and Repair program.
