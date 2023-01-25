ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Nancy woman, two from Adair Co. arrested in Columbia on meth charges

A Nancy woman was among those arrested on meth and other charges in neighboring Adair County this week. On Wednesday night, the Columbia Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridgeport Circle, off of the Veterans Memorial Bypass. During the search and investigation, officers say they found...
COLUMBIA, KY
YAHOO!

Sheriff's office looking for man connected with shooting victim

Jan. 26—Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said that authorities are currently searching for a man connected to a shooting victim who was dropped off at the hospital early Thursday. Jones said that Natasha Robinson, 44, showed up at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital's emergency room around 8 a.m. with "several...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Police

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie along with Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle, and Deputy Cyruss McVey arrested Brian Roaden, age 42, of Waterworks Rd., London, on Tuesday evening January 24, 2023 at approximately 6:25 PM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Three indicted by grand jury

Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a woman that has triggered a Golden Alert. Angelia Satterfield, 48 was last seen around noon on Monday at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. She is white, 5′4″ and 161 pounds. She has brown...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy