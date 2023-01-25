Woman watched on Ring camera as good Samaritans tried to save brother in Meriden house fire, official says

A Rhode Island firefighter has died after responding to several calls just hours prior. According to the United States First Responders Association, on Wednesday, Richmond-Carolina (RI) Firefighter Robert “Bob” Thomas Gardner, Jr., was at the fire station putting apparatus and equip back in service, following a residential fire call. He then returned home. In the night, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.

RICHMOND, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO