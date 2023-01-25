Read full article on original website
Wizards win fifth straight, extend Pelicans' skid
Daniel Gafford scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the visiting Washington Wizards defeated the sliding New Orleans Pelicans 113-103 on Saturday for their fifth win in a row. Bradley Beal added 16 points (including nine in the fourth quarter), Deni Avdija scored 15, Corey Kispert and Kendrick Nunn...
Ducks beat Coyotes in OT, run win streak to three
Trevor Zegras scored with 1:26 remaining in overtime, Max Jones added a goal and the Anaheim Ducks extended their winning streak to a season-best three games with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. John Gibson made 32 saves, including a sprawling stop from point-blank range on...
Clippers put 5-game win streak on line vs. Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Clippers carry a five-game winning streak into the second game of a weekend back-to-back on Sunday, a matchup against the host Cleveland Cavaliers. The Clippers kicked off a six-game, Eastern Conference road swing on Saturday with a 120-113 defeat of the Atlanta Hawks behind 32 points from Kawhi Leonard.
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The multi-point performance was the third in as many games for Giroux. He has four goals and as many assists during his four-game point streak.
Hurricanes, Bruins enter matchup after dueling last-minute drama
The Carolina Hurricanes will carry plenty of momentum into their Sunday home game against the Boston Bruins, who will try to get over a stunning Saturday night defeat. The Hurricanes have won their past four games, the latest one in improbable fashion on Friday. Martin Necas scored with 11.5 seconds remaining in the third period, then scored again 55 seconds into overtime for a 5-4 triumph over the visiting San Jose Sharks.
Lightning dump Kings for franchise-record 12th home win in row
Brayden Point netted his team-leading 29th goal, rookie Nick Perbix had a career-high three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive home win, topping the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night. By sweeping their three-game homestand and moving to 20-4-1 at home,...
Amateur goalie completes Oilers' blowout of Blackhawks
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each collected one goal and two assists and the host Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 7-3 drubbing of the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Tyson Barrie scored twice for the Oilers, while Ryan McLeod collected...
Kraken defeat Blue Jackets, lead Pacific at All-Star break
Morgan Geekie broke his 29-game goalless drought as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 Saturday night and moved into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division in their final game before the NHL's All-Star break. Alex Wennberg and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the...
Isles score winner after Knights fail on OT penalty shot
Mathew Barzal scored with 31.5 seconds left in overtime after New York's Semyon Varlamov stopped a penalty shot in the extra session, and the Islanders earned a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y. Barzal took a pass from Anthony Beauvillier and then cut across...
Panthers score dramatic goals in regulation, OT to beat Bruins
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime, as the host Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. After David Pastrnak whipped...
Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild stop Sabres in shootout
Frederick Gaudreau scored the clinching goal in a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minn. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon scored in regulation and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves for the Wild, who have won two straight immediately after a three-game losing streak.
Carter Hart, Flyers blank Jets
Carter Hart made 40 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Saturday. It was Hart's first shutout of the season and the fourth of his NHL career. It was also the fourth time this season Hart has faced 40 or more shots, and the Flyers have won each of those games.
Leafs' John Tavares faces Capitals in 1,000th game
The Toronto Maple Leafs hope captain John Tavares' 1,000th career game Sunday against the visiting Washington Capitals is the catalyst for a rebound effort. In their first game without injured star Auston Matthews on Friday, the Maple Leafs were drubbed 6-2 by the visiting Ottawa Senators.
Avalanche remain hot, knock off Blues
Alex Newhook, J.T. Compher, Evan Rodrigues and Matt Nieto had goals, Logan O'Connor added two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Denver on Saturday. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves for Colorado, which has won seven of eight.
Anthony Edwards, Wolves open 2-game set vs. Kings with win
Anthony Edwards scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 25 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves picked up their third straight win with a 117-110 defeat of the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in Minneapolis. Minnesota, playing its second game in as many nights, jumped ahead early and led...
Two struggling teams collide when Grizzlies host Pacers
After a dreadful road trip out West, the beat-up Memphis Grizzlies return home to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon looking to snap a season-high five-game losing streak. The Grizzlies, owners of the NBA's best home record at 20-3, dropped all five of their games on their eight-day road...
Precious Achiuwa's career night powers Raptors past Blazers
Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting and collected 13 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-105 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points against his former team. Scottie Barnes...
Julian Strawther scores career-high 40, No. 14 Gonzaga beats Portland
Julian Strawther had the game of his career Saturday, pumping in eight 3-pointers and scoring 40 points as No. 14 Gonzaga pulled away down the stretch for an 82-67 West Coast Conference win over Portland in Portland, Ore. With leading scorer Drew Timme limited to seven shots and eight points...
