Coyote mating season is upon us, meaning that sightings are likely to go up across the state of Ohio in the coming months.
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
A black cat has found his forever home after a good samaritan and an Ohio state trooper saved the kitten from a busy highway.
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
This past summer, we were constantly hearing about the rise in ticks in Ohio and the diseases they carry. Of course, Lyme Disease is the most commonly known. To date, the best way to prevent Lyme is by preventing a tick bite. But that could change, and you could be a part of a groundbreaking vaccine.
Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
In November, Yost sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
Come In, We're Open for Business - Last year was the second highest on record for filings to start a new business in Ohio. The state saw nearly 180,000 new businesses created – topped only by 2021’s numbers. WYSO’s Garrett Reese spoke with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose about why that’s important.
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
ALLIANCE, Ohio — Winter can be challenging for birds in Ohio as food can be scarce, and energy is precious. But, that makes this the best time of year for feeding birds by hand. Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance invites visitors to hand-feed wild chickadees....
A popular supermarket chain recently unveiled its newest grocery store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Kroger held a grand opening event for its newest Ohio grocery store in Miamisburg, according to local reports.
The Lee's location at 5940 Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. has permanently closed, according to a statement obtained by 2 NEWS.
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found twenty-one guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. •Michael Gumm, 56 of Howard, was found guilty of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence. The Court sentenced him to pay a $700 fine, serve 180 days in jail, with 155 days suspended, placed him on three years of community control with the following condition: complete a drug and alcohol assessment, and suspended his operator’s license for two years.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March will impact hundreds of thousands of Ohio households of all backgrounds, from older Ohioans and married couples to two-worker households and those with disabilities, according to the latest census estimates. From ahead of the pandemic in 2019 to...
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28 Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
