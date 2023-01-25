ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Volunteers needed for Lyme Disease vaccine study

This past summer, we were constantly hearing about the rise in ticks in Ohio and the diseases they carry. Of course, Lyme Disease is the most commonly known. To date, the best way to prevent Lyme is by preventing a tick bite. But that could change, and you could be a part of a groundbreaking vaccine.
OHIO STATE
Oscar

Ohio fishing license

Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
OHIO STATE
BoardingArea

The Coolest City in Each State

Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
CINCINNATI, OH
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Ohio Unemployment Rates for December rise in our area

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WLIO) - More people filed for unemployment in the month of December. According to the Ohio Job and Family Services, all of the unemployment rates for December in our area went up. Allen County has the highest rate for West Central Ohio at 3.7% Mercer County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.1%. Auglaize is at 2.4%, Putnam at 2.8%, and Hancock at 2.7%.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: Hand-feeding Chickadees

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Winter can be challenging for birds in Ohio as food can be scarce, and energy is precious. But, that makes this the best time of year for feeding birds by hand. Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance invites visitors to hand-feed wild chickadees....
ALLIANCE, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Twenty Three Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court

MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found twenty-one guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. •Michael Gumm, 56 of Howard, was found guilty of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence. The Court sentenced him to pay a $700 fine, serve 180 days in jail, with 155 days suspended, placed him on three years of community control with the following condition: complete a drug and alcohol assessment, and suspended his operator’s license for two years.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28  Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy