LNG Plant for Ingleside Gets Initial Nod

By Mark Silberstein
 4 days ago
Courtesy: City of Ingleside
A map outlines where a proposed 'Micro' LNG plant would be built along the northwest edge of Ingleside, six football fields distance from the high school. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change
recommendation on January 16, all but assuring it will move forward

The developer, a consortium of investors, offered this perspective of what it could look like when completed, explaining instead of two docks for trucks to haul LNG, there would be four. Not a single individual spoke in favor of the project during a public hearing. But many citizens voiced concerns, and some opposition, efforts that did nothing to sway the commission’s final decision.
Courtesy: City of Ingleside

You’d have to throw a football pretty far, but that’s no consolation for some residents in Ingleside who gathered Monday, January 16 inside City Hall to oppose a planned ‘Micro’ LNG (liquified natural gas) plant destined for a site along the northwest border of the city, approximately “six football fields” distance from the Ingleside ISD’s high school and athletic fields. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan that requires a zoning change for a portion of the property, a further vote by City Council was expected January 24.

The developer submitting the plan is The Amirian Group based in New York City and is naming the project Coastal Bend LNG. The close to 300acre site was once owned by the Humble Oil Company from 1928-1945, and many years later, by ExxonMobil until they left in 2005. Coastal Bend requires just seven-acres for the facility they’re proposing to build, leaving open the remaining land for purposes unknown, some of it to create natural buffers between property lines. But when pressed by citizens if development would spread beyond sevenacres, they did not receive a definitive answer. However, a city official acknowledged if the rezoning request is approved, additional industrial expansion could occur.

Nicholas Flores spoke on behalf of the developers, introducing himself as a Portland native representing a consortium formed in early 2022 with at least 20 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry. He explained that family still live in this area that he visits monthly, “and I still fish in these waters.”

A ‘micro’ LNG facility is much as it sounds, a smaller version of a much larger plant many are familiar with operated by Houston-based Cheniere, just up Hwy 361 in Gregory. While that facility can process billions of cubic feet of natural gas per day, the Coastal Bend plant’s production volume would be in the millions.

“We’re (producing) less than one-percent of the plant that’s down the road,” said Flores, expressing the gargantuan difference in capacity Coastal Bend LNG would process daily compared to Cheniere.

Flores also indicated a natural gas pipeline already runs through the property they would build on, adding above ground structures and mechanisms to super cool the gas until it liquifies, storing the product (LNG) in portable tanks that would be loaded on to one of four trucks at any time. From there they would be driven to the Berry Docks in Ingleside to be transferred to waiting ships destined for ports both domestic and international.

Not a single individual spoke in favor of the project during the public hearing. But many citizens voiced concerns, and some opposition, efforts that did nothing to sway the commission’s final decision.

Community member Benjamin Tucker expressed his reservations even before the meeting began, sending a message through an Ingleside Facebook page the day of the gathering.

“Attend and speak what you think about it,” he urged others to assemble for the public hearing, comparing the proposed facility to “the nightmare next to Portland”, referring to the existing Cheniere plant in Gregory.

“This is a damn shame what is happening to our fine little town,” Tucker posted.

“Accidents do happen,” Tucker said from a podium, making certain his voice was also heard in person, worried – as were others – about the facility’s proximity to occupied neighborhoods and schools.

Flores’ description of the plant’s production capabilities focused on the speed at which LNG could be delivered from here to there – wherever the ‘there’ might be. Since the material would fill portable tanks loaded by truck to and from ships, it exponentially decreased the time it would take to have it in the hands of any end user. In doing so, it also becomes more cost-saving, making the procedure very attractive, especially in markets that may have challenging economics.

“It’s a very streamlined, simple process,” Flores explained as he projected slides in a PowerPoint presentation for those gathered.

Natural gas is liquified, Flores discussed, by cooling it to minus-260 degrees Fahrenheit. When it arrives at its destination, still ice cold, it undergoes re-gasification, then gets transported to whatever customer needs it.

Knowing that safety would be a topic of conversation, Flores’ slideshow included extensive information about all the regulatory failsafe is mandated by the government, trying to assure residents that his company was responsible.

“I’m against it within two miles of any school,” said Martha Habluetzel, a homeowner, adding that she could be talked into agreeing to the project if it was a mile away. “Six football fields? I don’t think so,” Habluetzel rejected the thought of an LNG plant so close to where kids attend class.

“It’s too close to the high school,” she contended. “This I’m against,” she concluded her remarks.

“Does the City Council work for us, or the Port of Corpus Christi?” asked William Miller who told the commission he’d grown up in and around the oil industry. “Are y’all going to protect us at any point?” Miller pressed on, disappointed that Ingleside’s small town atmosphere from his childhood had been supplanted by an expanding presence of heavy industries as he aged.

“There’s no place you get to the water!” he exclaimed, describing the result industrial development has had on the city’s shoreline that once was accessible to all.

“It’s all private. It was bought up,” Miller continued. “Who is protecting us is what I want to know,” he added, sounding exasperated.

“We don’t want it. The community doesn’t want it,” said Alisa Renato, another Ingleside resident, her comments short, brief, and to the point.

“Let me make a comment here. We are a recommending board,” said Commission Chairman Brenda Richardson as she stood before the audience, perhaps sensing the mounting angst building in the room. “When we vote, we are either recommending for or against to the City Council. They make the final decisions,” she added, returning to her seat.

Several of those who would approach the podium in opposition to the plan included neighbors from Ingleside on the bay, like Ann Nyberg. She advised the commission that she has a daughter who teaches eighth grade in the Ingleside ISD, and two granddaughters in school in the city.

“I am here to encourage you to make the right decision to keep our school-aged children safe,” Nyberg read from prepared remarks.

“Heavy industry and adjacent to our high school can’t be a good thing, yet alone be safe,” her comments continued. “So, I encourage you to recommend to the City Council to say no to changing that area into a heavy industrial area. If you must say yes, which I cannot understand, then please up the buffer zone to a half-mile for the safety of all our high school students including the residential areas around,” she pleaded.

In the audience, listening and observing, were Ingleside Mayor Oscar Adame, City Manager Brenton Lewis, and Councilman Steve Diehl, Place 5. None chose to speak during the hearing.

“Industrial accidents happen,” Nye added to her remarks, “so why would we put the safety of Ingleside residents at risk when you have a choice?”

Perhaps unknown to those in attendance, but revealed by Gene DeLauro, the Interim Building Official and a Planning and Zoning advisor to the city, “there are two active cleanups on this property that are registered with the state,” he informed the public.

His remarks concerned another resident who expressed outrage that the city would even consider rezoning a property, allowing more heavy industry to move on to the site, without knowing if potentially deadly contaminants in the soil – or elsewhere – had been fully abated.

“It’s not relevant to the request that’s being made today,” DeLauro responded. “It’s not what contaminants may or may not be on the land. We’re not at that point,” he added, emphasizing the commission was simply working from guidelines in making a decision long established by the City Council. “We’re talking about our children. We’re talking about disturbing land that we’re not even sure what toxins are in that land,” the homeowner expressed with visible worry, concerned that anything that could become airborne posed a threat to both citizens and especially kids at play not too far from where the plant would rise.

A Facebook group has formed, called ‘No STORAGE TANKS near schools in Ingleside’, posting updates on the issue, soliciting others who want to stop the Micro LNG plan before it can get started. This is the link to their page: https://www.facebook.com/ groups/522380632282681/ ?notif_ id=1674012210939925& notif_t=group_invited_to_ group&ref=notif The group encouraged opponents to gather and protest at City Council January 24 when the meeting began at 6:30 p.m. and let their voices be heard, unequivocally, that they don’t want the LNG facility located so close to children and schools.

