Out & About

IOB Welcomes Mardi Gras with Style

Get your golf carts decked out. Ingleside in the Bay’s Parks and Recreation Committee is planning its annual Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade Saturday, February 18, starting at 4:45 p.m. from the intersection of Starlight Dr. and Oak Ridge Dr., ending at Bahia Marine on Bayshore Dr. If you don’t have a golf cart just line the streets and watch and wait. Revelers will be tossing out goodies! Laissez le bon temps rouler !

Historic Theatre Hosts New Market

Every fourth Saturday each month the historic Rialto Theatre in downtown Aransas Pass at 327 S. Commercial St. is hosting an indoor marketplace, the next one schedule for January 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Vendors interested in reserving space can contact co-owner Lulu Martin via email at: steveandlulus@gmail . com

Support Veterans, Shop & Enjoy, All at Once

Market Days & Yard Sale returns soon to the Aransas Pass VFW Post 2932, 620 W. Wheeler Ave. Hundreds browse the expanding variety of vendors each year and support artisans both inside and out, many coming to feast on a variety of homemade desserts, and baked goods, too. The first event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, February 4-5 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Food trucks will also be on hand selling tasty favorites. Mark your calendar for future dates that include April 1-2, June 3-4, August 5-6, October 7-8, and rounding out 2023 will be December 2-3. Vendors are needed. To learn more contact Andrea Luker, (970) 629-9508.

Bring Your Favortite Valentine

Ingleside United Methodist Church invites the public to attend a Valentine’s breakfast Saturday, February 11m from 8-11:00 a.m., 2572 Church St. Tickets are $10 and the dine in or carry out menu includes waffles, sausage, toppings, coffee, milk, or juice. For more information check out this post on Facebook: https:// www. facebook. com/ event s / s / waffle-breakfast/ 554601783252023/ Or call Martha Habluetzel at (361) 790-6192.

Hibiscus Club Meets

The monthly meeting of Hibiscus Garden Club of Aransas Pass will be held Thursday, January 26 at the Ed & Hazel Richmond Public Library, 110 N. Lamont St. in Aransas Pass. Social meet-and-greet begins at 9:30 a.m. Business meeting begins at 10 a.m.