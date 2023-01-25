Ingleside ISD Bus Driver Shortage a National Trend

Bo Daniel, 42, is a Bloomington, IN native who served as Maintenance and Transportation Director for the Cuero, TX ISD before coming to serve the Ingleside ISD in the same capacity, starting late last month. Like school districts nationwide, Daniel is struggling to recruit school bus drivers. But he explained, for the right people, this is a financially rewarding opportunity with most training and costs already covered.

Standing by the Ingleside ISD bus barn, 42-year-old Bloomington, IN native Bo Daniel enjoys his work. Formerly the Maintenance and Transportation Director for the Cuero, TX ISD he has since relocated to Corpus Christi, making the short commute most weekdays here where – among his many responsibilities – he and his staff must ensure that at least 1,000 children a day make it safely from home to their classrooms and back on a big yellow bus. But like schools nationwide, Daniel is dealing with a shortage of qualified drivers, hoping by spreading the word he might entice new recruits to the job, offering competitive pay and most training and testing costs covered by the district as incentives.

Monday, December 19 was Daniel’s first day on the job in Ingleside. He arrived with a wealth of experience in the role, at least eight years in his field. It’s one thing to keep the district’s large fleet in working order, it’s another to find qualified drivers to get behind the wheel. Here, you must possess a class B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). And thanks to mounting bureaucracy, especially through state and federal mandates, it’s no longer as fast or easy to complete the required coursework or field training. But it can be done, and Bo offered his assurances that he is willing to help any applicant every step of the way.

To fill driver gaps, Ingleside has resorted to paying teaching staff and qualified Maintenance and Transportation workers to get behind the wheel. Outside district employees are few, for now, and Daniel needs at least two to three more to get through the year that ends in May. Of course, school buses may be used for field trips and other special occasions, sometimes after normal hours. And then there’s the next school year, and the year after that, and so on. So, the need doesn’t just go away.

Starting pay is at a minimum, $20 an hour and may be higher, depending on years of experience and other qualifications. The hours, Daniel explained, are ideal for a retiree or anyone just looking for some part-time additional income. During normal school days, the driver’s schedule is from 6-8:00 a.m. and 3-5:00 p.m., hours varying depending on the route and other potential circumstances.

Applications are available on the school’s website (follow this weblink: https:// www.inglesideisd.org/page/ current-job-openings). Candidates must complete a Department of Transportation physical, too, to qualify.

“The biggest issue is getting the CDL,” Daniel remarked, acknowledging the investment in time to take the online course may be intimidating to some.

Working with a third party vendor, Ingleside ISD has worked to streamline the process, one that Daniel admittedly revealed could take anywhere from 20-40 hours to fulfill just one portion, followed by a similar time commitment for the remaining half – some of that including hands-on driver’s training.

There’s also a written and practical exam through the Texas Department of Public Safety, the closest location being the office in Aransas Pass at 919 S. Commercial St. Applicants pay out of pocket for that expense, roughly $60. But just like any other driver’s license, they hold on to it for as long as they want.

At the start and end of each day, Daniel explained there’s a routine all drivers are instructed to follow before boarding their bus. A pre-trip and post-trip inspection and companion paperwork is completed to document the vehicle’s condition. Safety, for everyone, is paramount in this situation.

“Social media is the biggest thing,” Daniel remarked about how Ingleside ISD is trying to raise awareness of the need for school bus drivers, Facebook and other platforms in use for the task.

“I have a lot of experience dealing with the shortage of bus drivers,” said Daniel, adding that he’s had to get behind the wheel when needed.

“It’s designed more for over the road (OTR) drivers,” Daniel said, pointing to the complexities of the training officials require to obtain a class B CDL, set up more for those who would likely drive a tractor trailer than a school bus. It’s another reason why he believed that, so few appear interested in applying for the job. When asked, Daniel revealed he’s had no recent inquiries. The frustration is apparent.

In the past, Daniel has resorted to all sorts of ways to promote interest in school bus driver jobs, once parking a big yellow vehicle outside a busy grocery store. It worked.

“I think we need to get the community more involved,” Daniel desired, remarking that, “the fear of driving a big yellow school bus scares people away.”

He relayed a story, as an example, of a woman he met who’d applied to be a school bus monitor – someone who rides on board, helping make sure children behave in their seats, and escorting them on and off, or assisting them to cross through traffic.

“It was too big,” he remembers her telling him when Daniel asked if she would consider being a driver instead. The size of the bus was overwhelming for the 30-something-year-old. Bo said he worked hard to help eliminate the fear factor. Slowly but surely she passed every step of the coursework and received her license.

“She loved every day of it,” he was told afterwards. Satisfied. “If they have an interest, come in and talk and we’ll go over the buses,” Daniel made a sweeping invitation to anyone even considering the district’s offer. His office is at 2807 Mustang Dr., at the very southern edge of the high school.

Editor’s note: Bo Daniel can be reached at his office, (361) 238-0199, extension 155. Or, via email at: bo.daniel@inglesideisd.org