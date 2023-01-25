Clear Backpacks Assist with School safety, According to IISD Survey

An example of the new backpacks being carried in Ingleside ISD ever since the Uvalde, TX massacre.

Courtesy: Ingleside ISD

The use of clear backpacks within Ingleside Independent School District has created a safer school environment, from the perspective of parents and staff members.

This was according to data released from the school district from the annual IISD parent survey, which was completed last month. After administrators carefully reviewed the data, one of the items staff was eager to share was how parents overall were more for than against the clear backpack rule. Results included 40 percent were for clear backpacks, while 36 percent were against, and 28 percent were neutral.

“The clear backpacks aid in creating an environment that is safe and conducive to learning for students and staff,” said Kelsey Picou, district Director of Communications and Community.

When asked by the Index if the district has decided if the clear backpack trend will continue beyond the current school year, Picou stated that clear backpacks are embedded in the dress code, which is approved and reviewed annually by the Board of Trustees, based on recommendations from district officials. And, currently, more parents and staff members are for than against clear backpacks.

In a breakdown of data specifics, parent survey results included that 20 percent of Ingleside High School parents who took the survey strongly agreed that the use of clear backpacks has contributed to school safety within the district, while 17.1 percent strongly disagreed, and 24.1 percent were neutral. For Leon Taylor Middle School parents, 30 percent were neutral, 22.8 percent strongly agreed, and 14.4 percent strongly disagreed. With Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary School parents, 33.1 parents were neutral, while 18.3 percent strongly agreed and 17.6 strongly disagreed. Thirty three percent of Ingleside Primary School parents, however, strongly agreed with the matter, while 28.5 percent were neutral, and 12.8 percent strongly disagreed. Picou said that the survey had about 850 parent responses and about 90 percent staff participation. The main premise of clear backpacks, in regard to staff feelings as part of the survey, looked at “I feel like clear backpacks have contributed to a safer school environment.” As with parent feedback, staff responses included that more were for verses against that. A total of 58 percent were for versus 14 percent against, and 23 percent were neutral. IHS was the IISD campus which had the most staff for the measure, with a rating of 61 percent.

Although the clear backpack rule has cut out the excitement around selecting a one-of-a-kind Spiderman backpack for an IPS student, or a multifunction colorful ADIDAS backpack for a high schooler, Picou said students have adjusted well overall.

“The clear backpack policy is part of the dress code, so students have done a great job of adhering to the dress code and adapting with the change this school year,” she said.

As the case may be with typical backpacks, the clear backpacks could get torn or punctured or there could have been other issues which have resulted in students needing new backpacks. Conveniently, Ingleside ISD recently received a donation from OxyChem, which funded 171 clear backpacks for students who may need a replacement one. Picou said if students need a new, clear backpack, they may bring in their torn or damaged one in exchange for a replacement one. The new clear backpacks will be offered on a first come, first served basis, and while supplies last.

“We felt that if we were able to provide a helping hand to parents, this would be one of the best ways to do so, Picou said.

For more information on the clear backpack policy, or other district dress code information, people may visit the district website at inglesideisd.org.