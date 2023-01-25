Three Council Seats up in IOB

Courtesy: Ann Nyberg, Suzi Wilder, Tom Daley

Ingleside on the Bay municipal elections are scheduled Saturday, May 6. Three City Council seats are up for consideration, each serving two-year terms, currently held by incumbents Ann Nyberg (left), Suzi Wilder (center), and Tom Daley (right). Nyberg and Wilder have both served since 2019. Daley, since 2021. If you want to run for one of the seats, election filing packets are available at City Hall, 475 Starlight Dr., Monday-Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The deadline to have the paperwork completed and submitted is Friday, February 17 by 5:00 p.m. Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann advised the city is also seeking applicants to serve on one of two boards. Two seats are open on the Planning and Zoning Commission, and one seat is vacant with Parks & Recreation.