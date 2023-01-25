New face at IOB City Hall
Kristin Welch, 39, a Massachusetts native is the new City Secretary in Ingleside on the Bay, effective last Monday, January 16. She’s been in Texas most of her life, currently commuting from Portland where she lives with her husband of the past 16 years, Douglas. The couple is raising two boys and two girls. Welch worked for the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife almost 20 years, first as a Customer Service Representative on Goose Island, then she rose to the position of Office Manager on Mustang Island before taking the job here. She replaces Amber Owens who returned to Iowa for family reasons.
