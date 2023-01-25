ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, TX

New face at IOB City Hall

By Ingleside Index
Ingleside Index
Ingleside Index
 4 days ago
Kristin Welch, 39, a Massachusetts native is the new City Secretary in Ingleside on the Bay, effective last Monday, January 16. She’s been in Texas most of her life, currently commuting from Portland where she lives with her husband of the past 16 years, Douglas. The couple is raising two boys and two girls. Welch worked for the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife almost 20 years, first as a Customer Service Representative on Goose Island, then she rose to the position of Office Manager on Mustang Island before taking the job here. She replaces Amber Owens who returned to Iowa for family reasons.

portasouthjetty.com

Council fires city attorney

The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Ingleside Index

IVFD Votes for Command Officers

Membership of the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department held an election of Line Officers last month, one resulting in a significant change in leadership. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Norotsky will instead serve as a Captain. Each role covers a one-year span through December 31. The City Council approved the officer lineup that includes the promotion of John Witt from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief. He is also the Water Department Superintendent for the City of Ingleside. Robert Puig last year had been promoted from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief and was reappointed to the same role this year. Puig is retired from the U.S. Navy. Gerald Crain had been a Lieutenant in the Department and last year was promoted to Captain, a role he will continue. He is also a Navy veteran. And Adrian Rodriguez was reappointed for another year as a Captain. He’s a management employee for the H.E.B. grocery chain. As for the Chief of the department, R.J. Thomas, another Navy retiree, will continue to serve in that capacity on an interim basis until city leaders name a full-time, permanent hire. There has been no timeline provided on when that individual will be named.
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

CALENDAR

Ongoing events (may be subject to change due to COVID-19) Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314 Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside Monday The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday. Tuesday The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Clear Backpacks Assist with School safety, According to IISD Survey

The use of clear backpacks within Ingleside Independent School District has created a safer school environment, from the perspective of parents and staff members. This was according to data released from the school district from the annual IISD parent survey, which was completed last month. After administrators carefully reviewed the data, one of the items staff was eager to share was how parents overall were more for than against the clear backpack rule. Results included 40 percent were for clear backpacks, while 36 percent were against, and 28 percent were neutral. “The clear backpacks aid in creating an environment that is safe...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

IOB Cost of Water Going Up

Ingleside on the Bay Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann uses a hose outside of City Hall at 475 Starlight Dr. Thursday, January 19 to spray a little water on the lawn, but not much. The city, like much of the Coastal Bend, remains under Stage 1 water restrictions. The restrictions allow watering outdoors no more than once a week and a ban is in effect for any usage during other peak periods of the day. Despite some recent rainfall, the reservoirs on which the system depends remain far below acceptable levels. That’s making life even harder for IOB residents who will see an increase in their water rates, effective next month. Ehmann said the city council on January 17 approved a rate hike from its present charge of $65.98 a month, to the new cost of $67.50. Blame the extra charges on supply and demand. The City of Corpus Christi services the peninsula community via the San Patricio County Water District. It’s that agency that notified IOB of a rise in cost, due in part to operating expenses.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

Coffee with a Cop to Include Caffeine, Community Conversations

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a little caffeine and conversation with its Coffee with a Cop community networking series. Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gregg said Coffee with a Cop began just before the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and while it came to a halt for a few years, the chamber felt it was time to restart it for the greater Ingleside community. “Covid stopped so many in person activities; last year we saw more and more relaxed events and more in person gatherings,” she said. “Coffee with a Cop is just another way that we keep...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Out & About

IOB Welcomes Mardi Gras with Style Get your golf carts decked out. Ingleside in the Bay’s Parks and Recreation Committee is planning its annual Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade Saturday, February 18, starting at 4:45 p.m. from the intersection of Starlight Dr. and Oak Ridge Dr., ending at Bahia Marine on Bayshore Dr. If you don’t have a golf cart just line the streets and watch and wait. Revelers will be tossing out goodies! Laissez le bon temps rouler ! Historic Theatre Hosts New Market Every fourth Saturday each month the historic Rialto Theatre in downtown Aransas Pass at 327 S. Commercial St....
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Students Form First-Ever BBQ Competition Team

Four local teenagers recently made Ingleside High School history as they formed the firstever BBQ competition team, the Notorious P.I.G. The group of friends had cooked up delicious, sweet, spicy and savory meats, beans, desserts and more for fun during competition throughout the summer months throughout the past couple of years, but they wanted to continue their cooking passion while maintaining involvement in more school activities. That’s when the guys approached school staff and administrators to ask permission to make their dreams of competing on weekends throughout the school year, as a school team, possible. “We discussed it last year, and just...
INGLESIDE, TX
East Texas News

Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Index

Ingleside Index

Community Policy