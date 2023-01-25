Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's mother puts end to rumors he might quit football
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a rough year with head injuries, which led many to say he should seriously consider retirement. His mother ended those rumors.
Dallas Cowboys fire 6 coaches
The Dallas Cowboys may have had a solid 2022 season as they advanced all the way to the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but, as we know, that is not good enough for Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones. On Thursday, Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy announced that the decision has been made to fire six coaches. The Cowboys are now on the hunt to replace those coaches for the 2023 season.
DC Dan Quinn is staying with Dallas Cowboys, but OC Kellen Moore is no lock to return
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy declined to commit to Kellen Moore’s return as offensive coordinator. He said he is still being evaluated.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Jerry Jones Makes Outlandish Claim Regarding Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy sees himself coaching the Dallas Cowboys for a long time — 26 more seasons perhaps?. Amid speculation his job could be on the line heading into next season following a Divisional Round playoff exit, McCarthy said Thursday he has the vote of confidence from owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job
The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to surprising Mike McCarthy decision
The Dallas Cowboys made several changes to their coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy was able to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but surprisingly refused to commit to one key member of the staff. McCarthy wouldn’t commit to retaining Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator. This despite...
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama tight end
The players signed by NFL teams to reserve/future contracts in the opening days of the offseason almost invariably ended the regular season on the signing team’s practice squad. For instance, the New Orleans Saints announced on Thursday that former South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker had signed a reserve/future...
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend
Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games. When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers. Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
NFL Conference Championship Picks: 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs ATS Predictions
The NFL final four is set, and it’s hard to debate we don’t have the best quartet battling for the conference crowns. Making picks for championship weekend, however, is easier said than done. As Action Network noted this week, this is the first time in 45 seasons the...
Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator
The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Panthers HC Ron Rivera sends encouraging message to Steve Wilks
Based off the love and support Steve Wilks has received from his former Carolina Panthers players over the past few days, it’s no wonder why so many have referred to him as a “leader of men.” And now, it’s the man who once led him that’s expressing his own bit of appreciation.
Steelers could need 2 new quarterbacks in 2023
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a heated battle for the starting quarterback spot. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph all wanted the starting job but in the end, it was Pickett who won out. Now, with the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, this is Pickett’s team and...
TMZ.com
Ex-Eagles TE Trey Burton Says Jason Kelce, Not Jalen Hurts, Is Philadelphia's MVP
No, the Eagles' MVP ain't their star quarterback ... it's actually their best offensive lineman -- so says ex-Philadelphia tight end Trey Burton, who tells TMZ Sports Jason Kelce is more deserving of the honor than Jalen Hurts. Don't get it twisted ... Burton wasn't shading Jalen at all --...
NFL Analysis Network
This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
