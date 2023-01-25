ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Dallas Cowboys fire 6 coaches

The Dallas Cowboys may have had a solid 2022 season as they advanced all the way to the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but, as we know, that is not good enough for Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones. On Thursday, Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy announced that the decision has been made to fire six coaches. The Cowboys are now on the hunt to replace those coaches for the 2023 season.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
BOULDER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to surprising Mike McCarthy decision

The Dallas Cowboys made several changes to their coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Mike McCarthy was able to retain defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but surprisingly refused to commit to one key member of the staff. McCarthy wouldn’t commit to retaining Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator. This despite...
DALLAS, TX
AL.com

New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama tight end

The players signed by NFL teams to reserve/future contracts in the opening days of the offseason almost invariably ended the regular season on the signing team’s practice squad. For instance, the New Orleans Saints announced on Thursday that former South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker had signed a reserve/future...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'

Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games.  When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers.  Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
Larry Brown Sports

Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator

The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
NFL Analysis Network

This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
NEW YORK STATE

