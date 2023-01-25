ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Pre-Order the Most Adorable New LEGO Flower Bouquets for Valentine’s Day

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpWvD_0kRO018H00

No need to worry about these flowers drying out or dying.

LEGO has exactly what you need this Valentine's Day , with everlasting flower bouquets perfect for any loved one.

On Feb. 1, LEGO is launching two new sets as part of the Botanical Collection, the Wildflower Bouquet and the Dried Flower Centrepiece, and you can pre-order the sets now on Amazon . The 939-piece Wildflower Bouquet is available for $59.99, while the 812-piece Dried Flower Centrepiece is on sale for $49.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4usu_0kRO018H00

LEGO

"We want the two new sets we’re launching today to help people ‘grow closer’. Whether that’s buying the set for a loved one for an occasion such as Mother’s Day or Valentine’s Day, or at any other point in the year just as a little thank you . Why not give a longer-lasting LEGO plant and get to spend some valuable time building it together?", said Jamie Berard , Senior Design Manager at the LEGO Group, in a statement when the sets were announced.

Berard continued, "We know the joy that plants can bring to people and our growing LEGO Botanical Collection has been created with that in mind. Plants are a great way to bring people together, and show our appreciation for one another."

So if you don't have a Valentine's Day gift for your loved one yet, these beautiful LEGO sets could be the perfect idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483NzB_0kRO018H00
LEGO Wildflower Bouquet

LEGO

According to a press release , the Wildflower Bouquet features eight species of flowers and adjustable stems, as "Budding florists and flower lovers can spend hours building and identifying the blooms inspired by cornflowers, lavender, Welsh poppies, cow parsley, leatherleaf ferns, gerbera daisies, larkspurs, and lupins."

After all of the flowers are put together, put them in a beautiful vase on display for everyone to see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCItL_0kRO018H00
LEGO Dried Flower Centrepiece

LEGO

For the Dried Flower Centrepiece, LEGO describes it as "a reminder of the subtle, calm, muted tones of fall and includes a gerbera and rose as its focal point." The completed piece can be hung on a wall or placed as decoration on a table, and more than one set can be put together as well.

The Wildflower Bouquet and Dried Flower Centrepiece sets join an already expansive Botanical Collection, which includes the first Flower Bouquet—another great option this Valentine's Day—the Orchid, the Bonsai Tree, and more.

