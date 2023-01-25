ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

WSVN-TV

Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway reopens after reported seaplane landing

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway hours after a reported rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighter hospitalized, 5 displaced after fire destroys Miami efficiency

MIAMI (WSVN) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after he was injured while battling flames in Miami. City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze inside an efficiency near Northwest 59th Terrace and Fifth Avenue, Saturday morning. The unit was destroyed. Officials said...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters extinguish blaze in NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Northwest Miami-Dade went up in flames. Firefighters responded to the blaze near Northwest 100th Street and Northwest 36th Court Friday afternoon. Heavy smoke poured out of the home as crews worked to get it under control. The cause is under investigation. No...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Hundreds evacuated from MIA concourse after K-9 picks up suspicious bag

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package has led to the evacuation of a terminal at Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to Concourse D at around 5 p.m., Saturday. Investigators said a K-9 unit picked up a suspicious bag, leading officers to evacuate...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash sends car into Miramar banquet hall

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Miramar sent a car into a building. Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle collision in the area of State Road 7 and 25th Street, Thursday afternoon. Investigators said...
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash was first dispatched around 8:20 p.m. in […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Death investigation underway after body found at NE Miami-Dade construction site

MIAMI -- Police are trying to determine if foul play was involved in the death of a person whose body was found Friday in a concrete tube at a construction ssite.The body was found near the Haulover Marine Center, located at 15600 Collins Ave., around 10 a.m., according to authorities.Officials have not publicly said if they know how the person died or how the person's body ended up at the site. 
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver crashes into pet grooming business in North Miami, flees

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami business sustained damage after a car slammed into the entrance. Police responded to the scene of the crash at Le Pet Salon and Boutique near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street, Friday morning. The impact from the vehicle cracked the glass in...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Margate police searching for elderly woman missing from residence

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the public’s help in the search for a missing endangered adult. On Saturday, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was reported missing at 9:20 a.m.; she was last seen Friday night at her residence located on Holiday Springs Boulevard. Dawkins is 5 feet,...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police

North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

North Broward Crash Leaves One Person Dead, Circumstances Investigated

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash in North Broward County five days ago just became a fatality. A woman involved in the January 19th crash was just pronounced dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Thursday afternoon: “At approximately 12:36 p.m., Thursday, […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

