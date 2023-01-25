Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Entrance to Rickenbacker Causeway reopens after reported seaplane landing
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway hours after a reported rough seaplane landing. Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Firefighter hospitalized, 5 displaced after fire destroys Miami efficiency
MIAMI (WSVN) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after he was injured while battling flames in Miami. City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze inside an efficiency near Northwest 59th Terrace and Fifth Avenue, Saturday morning. The unit was destroyed. Officials said...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish blaze in NW Miami-Dade home
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Northwest Miami-Dade went up in flames. Firefighters responded to the blaze near Northwest 100th Street and Northwest 36th Court Friday afternoon. Heavy smoke poured out of the home as crews worked to get it under control. The cause is under investigation. No...
WSVN-TV
Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale reopens after construction work
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale has reopened following a week of work. Crews on Monday shut down Federal Highway between Southeast Second and Seventh streets so they could pour concrete. The roadway reopened to traffic on Friday. The construction work is part...
WSVN-TV
Hundreds evacuated from MIA concourse after K-9 picks up suspicious bag
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package has led to the evacuation of a terminal at Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to Concourse D at around 5 p.m., Saturday. Investigators said a K-9 unit picked up a suspicious bag, leading officers to evacuate...
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash sends car into Miramar banquet hall
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Miramar sent a car into a building. Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle collision in the area of State Road 7 and 25th Street, Thursday afternoon. Investigators said...
FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash was first dispatched around 8:20 p.m. in […]
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after pursuit involving car linked to shootings ends in parking garage near Dadeland Mall
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sirens blared in Southwest Miami-Dade during a police pursuit that came to an end in a parking garage near Dadeland Mall and led officers to take two men into custody. 7News cameras captured the chaotic scene at a parking garage of an apartment building on...
Death investigation underway after body found at NE Miami-Dade construction site
MIAMI -- Police are trying to determine if foul play was involved in the death of a person whose body was found Friday in a concrete tube at a construction ssite.The body was found near the Haulover Marine Center, located at 15600 Collins Ave., around 10 a.m., according to authorities.Officials have not publicly said if they know how the person died or how the person's body ended up at the site.
WSVN-TV
US Coast Guard search for missing 67-year-old diver in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a search at sea for a missing man. The U.S. Coast Guard was looking for 67-year old Howard Sal, Friday. On Thursday, Sal was last seen free diving in Hollywood Beach. He was wearing a black wetsuit and using a white paddleboard. Anyone with...
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into pet grooming business in North Miami, flees
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami business sustained damage after a car slammed into the entrance. Police responded to the scene of the crash at Le Pet Salon and Boutique near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street, Friday morning. The impact from the vehicle cracked the glass in...
WSVN-TV
Death investigation underway after body found near Haulover Marina
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a body was found in an empty lot in Northeast Miami-Dade, Friday morning. The body was found south of the Haulover Marina. 7SkyForce flew overhead to capture video of the scene. A death investigation is underway. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News...
WSVN-TV
Worker dies after suffering respiratory distress working on underwater pipe
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has died after he became distressed while performing underwater construction on a storm drain in Northwest Miami-Dade. The incident unfolded on Thursday morning near Northwest 119th Street and 24th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade within a property under development on the old Westview Golf Course.
WSVN-TV
Margate police searching for elderly woman missing from residence
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the public’s help in the search for a missing endangered adult. On Saturday, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was reported missing at 9:20 a.m.; she was last seen Friday night at her residence located on Holiday Springs Boulevard. Dawkins is 5 feet,...
WSVN-TV
Woman, 2 dogs injured after dogfight in South Beach leads to shooting
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and two dogs have been taken to the hospital after what started as a dogfight on a busy South Beach street turned into a shooting, police said. According to Miami Beach Police, they received a call from a man saying he discharged a...
Click10.com
Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
North Broward Crash Leaves One Person Dead, Circumstances Investigated
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash in North Broward County five days ago just became a fatality. A woman involved in the January 19th crash was just pronounced dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Thursday afternoon: “At approximately 12:36 p.m., Thursday, […]
Plane clips bus during emergency landing on Miami causeway
A small plane hit a bus while making an emergency landing along a Miami causeway on Saturday.
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
