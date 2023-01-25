Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DIA expansion plans boast $7.4 million in new artDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora council wants to slow down trafficDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
Detroit News
'That was a goalie win': Fabbri, Husso star in OT as Wings edge Montreal, 4-3
Montreal − The Red Wings have been talking much recently about stringing some victories together. To get into the playoffs, to stay within distance of the playoffs, they're going to have to pile victories together post-All-Star break. No better way to begin a streak like that this week, on the Fathers' Trip, and go into a lengthy break on a positive note.
Player to Watch: Dominik Kubalik – Red Wings as they aim for victory before All-Star break
The Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back on the road against the New York Islanders tonight, with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. This is the Wings' second matchup against the Islanders this year. The Red Wings won the first matchup on opening night 3-0 in Detroit.
Clayton News Daily
Clippers put 5-game win streak on line vs. Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Clippers carry a five-game winning streak into the second game of a weekend back-to-back on Sunday, a matchup against the host Cleveland Cavaliers. The Clippers kicked off a six-game, Eastern Conference road swing on Saturday with a 120-113 defeat of the Atlanta Hawks behind 32 points from Kawhi Leonard.
Clayton News Daily
Ducks beat Coyotes in OT, run win streak to three
Trevor Zegras scored with 1:26 remaining in overtime, Max Jones added a goal and the Anaheim Ducks extended their winning streak to a season-best three games with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. John Gibson made 32 saves, including a sprawling stop from point-blank range on...
Clayton News Daily
Kraken defeat Blue Jackets, lead Pacific at All-Star break
Morgan Geekie broke his 29-game goalless drought as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 Saturday night and moved into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division in their final game before the NHL's All-Star break. Alex Wennberg and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the...
Clayton News Daily
Logan Couture (five points) lifts Sharks over Penguins
Logan Couture, who finished with five points, scored the go-ahead goal on a shot that squeaked under Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith's pad at 15:35 of the third Saturday as the visiting San Jose Sharks won 6-4. Couture had two goals, including an empty-netter, and three assists. Alexander Barabanov added...
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche remain hot, knock off Blues
Alex Newhook, J.T. Compher, Evan Rodrigues and Matt Nieto had goals, Logan O'Connor added two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Denver on Saturday. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves for Colorado, which has won seven of eight. Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev had goals...
Clayton News Daily
Lightning dump Kings for franchise-record 12th home win in row
Brayden Point netted his team-leading 29th goal, rookie Nick Perbix had a career-high three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive home win, topping the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night. By sweeping their three-game homestand and moving to 20-4-1 at home,...
Clayton News Daily
Panthers score dramatic goals in regulation, OT to beat Bruins
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime, as the host Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. After David Pastrnak whipped...
Matt Nieto happy to be back with Avalanche, will be a ‘trusted player’ in stretch run
Less than 24 hours after Matt Nieto learned he was being traded back to the Avalanche, he was in the Avs' lineup against the Ducks. Nieto was in Raleigh ahead of the Sharks’ game against the Hurricanes Friday and with the trade deadline approaching next month. Throw in the fact Nieto is in the final year of his contract and on a San Jose team nowhere near a playoff berth this season, he knew he might be packing his bags for a new city at any minute.
Avs give up lead, allow 3 unanswered goals in loss to Ducks
Frank Vatrano scored three goals, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun Colorado 5-3 on Thursday night and snap the Avalanche's six-game winning streak. Trailing 3-1, Vatrano scored his second goal with 1:23 left in the second period. The Ducks then dominated early in the third. Henrique tied it on a feed from Denver native Troy Terry at 9:42. And McTavish put the Ducks ahead when his shot trickled past Pavel Francouz. The Avalanche had numerous chances late, twice hitting the post until...
Clayton News Daily
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The multi-point performance was the third in as many games for Giroux. He has four goals and as many assists during his four-game point streak.
Clayton News Daily
Caps' Tom Wilson, Nic Dowd out through All-Star break
Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd won't return until after the All-Star break due to lower-body injuries, coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday. The Capitals have two games remaining before the break, on Sunday at Toronto and on Tuesday at Columbus. Wilson, 28, was playing just his eighth game...
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Saturday, Jan. 28)
3. Avs (-235) against Blues: Colorado is coming off a bad loss to the Ducks but should be back on track against St. Louos. (Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 62-66)
Zegras scores in OT, Ducks beat Coyotes for 3rd win a row
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the slot for a wrist shot for his 18th goal. “That was all Mr. Klingberg,” Zegras said. “I was actually pretty shocked that he dropped it to me, and I had the whole net to shoot at, so cheers to him.” It concluded a particularly frantic overtime where Cam Fowler and Frank Vatrano each had breakaways for the Ducks, who have won four of their past five games, and John Gibson made a sprawling glove save to prevent Nick Schmaltz from scoring on a 2-on-1.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres improve win streak to five in 3-2 win over Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MN. (WKBW) — Behind a strong second period, the Buffalo Sabres pick up win number five in-a-row with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams pitched first period shutouts. But in the second it was Sabres defenseman Owen Power getting Buffalo on the scoreboard first with his third goal of the season.
Clayton News Daily
Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild stop Sabres in shootout
Frederick Gaudreau scored the clinching goal in a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minn. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon scored in regulation and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves for the Wild, who have won two straight immediately after a three-game losing streak.
FOX Sports
Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston
Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row. Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall...
Avalanche beat Blues 4-2
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday for their seventh win in eight games. Evan Rodrigues, J.T. Compher and Matt Nieto also scored for the Avalanche, and Logan O'Connor had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots. Colorado had won six in a...
Avalanche Don't Expect Gabriel Landeskog Back Until March
Gabriel Landeskog is not expected back for the Colorado Avalanche before March, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Landeskog has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in October. The Avalanche have dealt with multiple injuries this season to players like Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Cale Makar. When you consider these injuries, it’s understandable why they’ve struggled.
Comments / 0