ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas universities and school districts are figuring out the best ways to handle the growing popularity of ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence platform is powered by massive amounts of data and can write almost anything, from song lyrics to research papers. "Faculty, a lot of them are worried about issues of plagiarism," said Andrew Clark, a UT Arlington professor and associate director of the university's Center for Research on Teaching and Learning Excellence. "What's going to happen if I give an assignment, how will I know this is the student's work?" Nearly 100 professors at UT Arlington signed up...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO