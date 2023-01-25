Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board
Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
keranews.org
Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness
The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas universities and school districts are figuring out the best ways to handle the growing popularity of ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence platform is powered by massive amounts of data and can write almost anything, from song lyrics to research papers. "Faculty, a lot of them are worried about issues of plagiarism," said Andrew Clark, a UT Arlington professor and associate director of the university's Center for Research on Teaching and Learning Excellence. "What's going to happen if I give an assignment, how will I know this is the student's work?" Nearly 100 professors at UT Arlington signed up...
Shorthorn
EMT certification course offered for spring semester
UTA is offering an EMT certification class for the spring 2023 semester. The class is not limited to UTA students, as faculty and members of the community can also sign up. It is not considered a UTA course so it will not affect a student’s GPA, nor will the cost be covered by scholarships or other tuition assistance. The deadline for registration is Jan. 29.
fox4news.com
Cedar Hill ISD student dies after choking on food at lunch
CEDAR HILL, Texas - An elementary student in the Cedar Hill Independent School District died last week after choking on a piece of food at lunch. The girl was in pre-K at Highland Hills Elementary School. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said teachers responded immediately and the girl...
Teenagers required to have a parent, guardian with them at Hulen Mall under new age policy
FORT WORTH, Texas — Hulen Mall announced Saturday it would be implementing an age policy that requires those under 17 years old to have parent guidance with them from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The announcement was made on their social media page and the reaction from commenters was...
Affidavit: Arrest of Prosper ISD board president stems from incident at church
According to an arrest affidavit, Drew Wilborn, 43, allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
San Angelo LIVE!
Preschool Tragedy: Young Girl Dies After Choking on School Lunch
CEDAR HILL, TX – A preschool girl from a Cedar Hill ISD died last week after choking on a school lunch. According to multiple reports, on Jan. 20, 2023, a pre-kindergarten girl was rushed to Methodist Charlton Medical Center after she choked on her food during lunch at Highland Hills Elementary School.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Library Advisory Board Chair Removed Over Facebook Post
Arlington’s library advisory board chair was removed from the position this week following backlash over her social media post, criticizing council members during the height of a debate over LGBTQ displays. In an 8-0 vote, city council members voted to remove Cat Serna-Horn from her position. The vote Tuesday...
The Community News
District announces Buchanan, Wood retirement
I have so many memories and proud moments from 42 years in education, and these last 21 years in Aledo have been unforgettable. What we have been able to accomplish is remarkable, and I have enjoyed being a part of it as an assistant coach, a head coach and an athletics director. I will certainly miss our kids and getting to know them and cheer them on, but I will be a Bearcat for life.”
Prosper ISD school board president arrested on child indecency charge, district says
DALLAS — The Prosper Independent School District's board president has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child, the district announced. Prosper ISD officials said in a statement that board President Drew Wilborn was arrested on Wednesday by the Dallas Police Department. The district said it doesn't...
inforney.com
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval
The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
The Community News
January 27, 2023
Having trouble viewing this document? Click here to download the PDF. Bearcats end non-district play with big win in Benbrook. The Aledo Bearcats soccer team took to the pitch in Benbrook Friday, Jan. 20, for their final non-district match of the season against the hosting Bobcats. Aledo dominated the match, shutting out the …
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Details Emerge on Prosper ISD Board President's Dallas Child Indecency Arrest
The president of the Prosper Independent School District Board of Trustees was released from the Dallas County Jail early Thursday after his arrest Wednesday for Indecency with a Child. Andrew Wilborn, 43, was elected to the Prosper ISD board in 2021. A court record for the Dallas Police arrest said...
CandysDirt.com
Frisco Planning And Zoning Commission Approves Site Plan For Second H-E-B Location
There is currently no timetable for construction on the store to be located at FM 423 and US 380. Frisco’s second H-E-B location cleared a hurdle Tuesday evening as the city’s planning and zoning commission approved a new site plan for the proposed location at FM 423 and US 380.
Tarrant County health officials keeping close eye on measles as data shows low MMR vaccination rates in some schools
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County Public Health officials are keeping a close eye on MMR vaccination rates after a recent measles outbreak among children in Ohio. “The main message for parents is measles can be serious,” Tarrant County Public Health Epidemiology Division Manager Russ Jones said. “If we have an introduction -- not saying we will -- but we're vulnerable in some places to having a measles outbreak.”
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
keranews.org
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?
Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PHAM, TIEN BA; NATIVE HAWAIIAN OR OTHER PACIFIC ISLANDER/M; POB: VIETNAM; AGE: 55; ADDRESS:...
