Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
Colonial Saw to demo latest Lamello technologies at CCE/WPE FL
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Lamello USA, a division of Colonial Saw Company, will demonstrate the Zeta P2 machines and P-System joinery, along with the Cabineo CNC connector system, at the Closets Conference and Expo/Wood Pro Expo Florida. The co-located events take place April 13-14 at the Palm Beach County...
woodworkingnetwork.com
What happened to the family business - with Nick Stoltzfus
Will Sampson muses about how difficult it is to maintain a family business in today’s economy. His guest is Nick Stoltzfus, president of Keystone Wood Specialties, a manufacturer of wood products for cabinetry in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Nick recently took over management of the company from his late father and founder of Keystone, Sam Stoltzfus.
Comments / 0