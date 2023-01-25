ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Clayton News Daily

Sylvester Stallone Dated Vanna White

Can we buy an "O" for "OMG?" Vanna White and Sylvester Stallone were an item back in the day!. The Wheel of Fortune staple and action star were a cute couple in 1988, attending the White House Correspondents Dinner together that April. The Buffalo News reported that the pair first...
Clayton News Daily

See Kim Kardashian Appear Completely Makeup-Free in Rare Video

In the words of Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian "woke up like this!" The reality star, 42, took to TikTok to share a video of her with a bare face, giving fans a glimpse into her natural beauty and simple morning routine. The beginning of the video showed a rare candid...

