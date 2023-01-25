Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Clayton News Daily
'Outlander's' Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Tease New Collab and Fans Have Theories
Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are up to something—but we're not totally sure what it is. The fan-favorite Outlander duo took to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 28 to announce that they are once again joining forces on a new mystery project. "We are back together," Heughan, 42, is heard...
Clayton News Daily
Sylvester Stallone Dated Vanna White
Can we buy an "O" for "OMG?" Vanna White and Sylvester Stallone were an item back in the day!. The Wheel of Fortune staple and action star were a cute couple in 1988, attending the White House Correspondents Dinner together that April. The Buffalo News reported that the pair first...
Clayton News Daily
See Kim Kardashian Appear Completely Makeup-Free in Rare Video
In the words of Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian "woke up like this!" The reality star, 42, took to TikTok to share a video of her with a bare face, giving fans a glimpse into her natural beauty and simple morning routine. The beginning of the video showed a rare candid...
Comments / 0