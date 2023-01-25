If you're shopping around for MacBook deals in the wake of the launch of Apple's latest M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models, there are plenty to choose from right now -- including at Amazon, where several 2021 MacBook Pro models are up to $500 off. Woot has an interesting deal today too, offering a RAM-boosted 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale for $2,100. Even with current sales, this 32GB machine which originally sold for $2,399 is still going for $2,350 elsewhere so Woot's one-day price drop is notable. And unlike a lot of Woot deals, the machine is offered brand new with a full Apple warranty, too.

1 DAY AGO