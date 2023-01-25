Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CHP: 1 dead, 3 injured in collision involving 3 vehicles in Placer County
(KTXL) — One person died and three others were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Placer County on Friday. After 4 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Auburn area were notified of a three-car collision on Interstate 80 east of Penryn Road near Penryn, according to officials. •Video Player Above: Evacuation warning […]
Plumas County News
Evergreen Trailer Park incident update: Man remains in trailer
Plumas County Undersheriff Chad Hermann provided an update on the situation at the Evergreen Trailer Park this afternoon, Jan. 26, following yesterday’s incident with a man who was making threats. Hermann said that the man remains in his trailer and has exchanged a text with sheriff’s personnel, but is still refusing to leave his home to talk with anyone. It’s the Sheriff’s Office’s hope that he will exit and they can connect him with services.
krcrtv.com
Hot embers thrown in trash causes garbage truck to catch fire in Susanville
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — According to CHP, a garbage truck caught on fire during its route after someone discarded hot embers in the trash. Officials say the garbage truck driver noticed flames coming from the top of their truck and immediately called 911. Cal Fire and Westwood Fire both responded...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 24-25: County residents are ready for a little sunshine
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 24-25 January 24. Good morning!
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen truck crashed into home in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A late night crash woke up two homeowners in Oroville late Thursday night. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Galaxy Avenue and Kelly Ridge Road. Action News Now spoke to the homeowner, who said he and his sister were about to go to bed when the crash happened.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 reopens after three-car collision caused shutdown of the highway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:30 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 99 is back open Wednesday evening after a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 162 East shut down the highway. CAL FIRE Butte Unit tells Action News Now that Highway 99 reopened at approximately 5:02 p.m....
susanvillestuff.com
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Happy Friday kids! Wow! Thank you to everyone who submitted answers for our mystery Main Street picture. (If this doesn’t ring a bell click here and read last week’s Dispatches) A whole bunch of you got the correct answer, and a lot of you had the general idea...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Police arrest man after finding unregistered shotgun, meth pipes in vehicle
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Paradise Police Thursday night after officers say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a unregistered shotgun. At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Officer Wood with the Paradise Police Department initiated a traffic stop on...
2news.com
Man on supervised release arrested for alleged possession of stolen property in Nevada County
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of suspected stolen mail, identification cards, medical benefits cards, checks, counterfeit bills and counterfeiting equipment. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Names Drive for...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Credit card fraud, drug possession in prison
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 21, 2022. Rolland Scott Darby, 52, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the N Main Street area...
Plumas County News
Cromberg rehab and Feather River Inn intersection part of state funding allocation
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated over $988 million today, Jan. 27, to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. This funding includes more than $450 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $250 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
actionnewsnow.com
Felon arrested for drugs, ghost gun in Chico bust
CHICO, Calif. - Drug agents said they confiscated guns and drugs while serving a search warrant at a home in Chico. Among the items recovered were three illegally possessed handguns, one of which was a self-manufactured ghost gun. The search warrant was issued for the basement of a home at...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after crash in Chico Monday evening
CHICO, Calif. 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Chico Monday evening. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found the driver, the only person...
Plumas County News
Lassen Sheriff seeks info on Westwood shooting; woman being treated at Renown for bullet wound to the face
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in gathering more information regarding a shooting in Westwood late Saturday night. According to a statement from the LCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Avenue 3 in Westwood after a report of a shooting about 11:51 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested for robbing 17-year-old in Chico last weekend
CHICO, Calif. — Editor's Note: This article has been updated with corrected information from the Chico Police Department regarding the date of arrest for Mercedes Owsley, 26, both of Chico, Calif. Two 26-year-olds were arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into the robbery of a 17-year-old over the weekend.
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
goldcountrymedia.com
Trespass issued following lockdown at Colfax High
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a trespass notice was issued following the almost three-hour lockdown at Colfax High School on Tuesday. The high school was placed on lockdown following a report of an individual who was not a student being on campus. Colfax Elementary School also sheltered in place during the incident.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville official sentenced to Placer County jail for embezzlement of public funds
Multiple local agencies hit with fraudulent billing. Roseville, Calif. – On Jan. 25, 2023, the Honorable Judge Eugene Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach, age 55, to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation, which will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. This sentencing comes...
Sierra Sun
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
Lassen County News
Sheriff’s office seeks information on Westwood shooting
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in gathering more information regarding a shooting in Westwood late Saturday night. According to a statement from the LCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Avenue 3 in Westwood after a report of a shooting about 11:51 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
Comments / 0