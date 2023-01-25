ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

FOX40

CHP: 1 dead, 3 injured in collision involving 3 vehicles in Placer County

(KTXL) — One person died and three others were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Placer County on Friday. After 4 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol Auburn area were notified of a three-car collision on Interstate 80 east of Penryn Road near Penryn, according to officials. •Video Player Above: Evacuation warning […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Evergreen Trailer Park incident update: Man remains in trailer

Plumas County Undersheriff Chad Hermann provided an update on the situation at the Evergreen Trailer Park this afternoon, Jan. 26, following yesterday’s incident with a man who was making threats. Hermann said that the man remains in his trailer and has exchanged a text with sheriff’s personnel, but is still refusing to leave his home to talk with anyone. It’s the Sheriff’s Office’s hope that he will exit and they can connect him with services.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen truck crashed into home in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A late night crash woke up two homeowners in Oroville late Thursday night. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Galaxy Avenue and Kelly Ridge Road. Action News Now spoke to the homeowner, who said he and his sister were about to go to bed when the crash happened.
OROVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen

Happy Friday kids! Wow! Thank you to everyone who submitted answers for our mystery Main Street picture. (If this doesn’t ring a bell click here and read last week’s Dispatches) A whole bunch of you got the correct answer, and a lot of you had the general idea...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Cromberg rehab and Feather River Inn intersection part of state funding allocation

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated over $988 million today, Jan. 27, to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. This funding includes more than $450 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $250 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Felon arrested for drugs, ghost gun in Chico bust

CHICO, Calif. - Drug agents said they confiscated guns and drugs while serving a search warrant at a home in Chico. Among the items recovered were three illegally possessed handguns, one of which was a self-manufactured ghost gun. The search warrant was issued for the basement of a home at...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after crash in Chico Monday evening

CHICO, Calif. 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Chico Monday evening. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found the driver, the only person...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Two people arrested for robbing 17-year-old in Chico last weekend

CHICO, Calif. — Editor's Note: This article has been updated with corrected information from the Chico Police Department regarding the date of arrest for Mercedes Owsley, 26, both of Chico, Calif. Two 26-year-olds were arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into the robbery of a 17-year-old over the weekend.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Trespass issued following lockdown at Colfax High

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a trespass notice was issued following the almost three-hour lockdown at Colfax High School on Tuesday. The high school was placed on lockdown following a report of an individual who was not a student being on campus. Colfax Elementary School also sheltered in place during the incident.
COLFAX, CA
Sierra Sun

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
TRUCKEE, CA
Lassen County News

Sheriff’s office seeks information on Westwood shooting

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in gathering more information regarding a shooting in Westwood late Saturday night. According to a statement from the LCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Avenue 3 in Westwood after a report of a shooting about 11:51 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

