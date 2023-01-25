Karma Juice Bar to Open Downtown St. Pete Location

Karma Juice Bar is returning to Downtown St. Pete with a location at the intersection of Pinellas Trail and Fourth Street South . Karma will open at 409 S First Ave. just in time for spring.

“We’ve been around for nine years now,” founder Josie Barber told What Now on Wednesday. Barber first opened Karma with her daughter nine years ago, and the local chain grew quickly to several locations.

The COVID-19 labor shortage hit hard, forcing two locations to close despite the steadfast loyalty of the Karma’s customer base. In the post-pandemic world, however, Karma is growing once more.

The Downtown location currently under renovation will offer the same tried-and-true menu featuring selections of cold-pressed juices, açai bowls, salads, sandwiches, and more, with a slightly more upscale feel to suit the Downtown setting. It will also offer an after-hours menu of international tapas, ranging from Mediterranean to Asian cuisines, plus beer and wine.

“We hear the same thing out of everyone: ‘I just can’t find anything like this,’” Steve, Karma’s general manager, told What Now. “We make everything in-house. Everything: our salad dressings, our peanut butter, our almond butter, all the juices, teas and coffee.”

Keep an eye out for Karma Juice Bar’s Downtown return, and stay up to date by following Karma on Instagram .

Photo: Official

