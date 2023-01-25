Next year’s Hall of Fame ballot will have, if not an Amazin’ look, something of a Mets flavor to it. David Wright and Jose Reyes will become eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time, joining Billy Wagner and Carlos Beltran, giving the ballot the semblance of a 2006-09 Mets reunion. Though those seasons meant mostly heartbreak for the fans, between the Game 7 loss to the Cardinals in the 2006 NLCS and the successive September meltdowns that followed, there isn’t much doubting the talent those teams possessed. Wagner and Beltran are both on solid ground in their bids to...

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO