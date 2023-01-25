Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather Jan. 28
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emergency shelter opens on Molokai as flooding rains continue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter on Molokai, where drenching rains triggered a flash flood warning Saturday. The shelter is located at the Mitchell Pauole Center. The rest of the state, meanwhile, is also seeing heavy rains and remains under a flood watch. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New Hawaii law bans intentional release of helium balloons
Molokai and Maui are under a flash flood warning. Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Sunrise is extending to K5 on the weekends starting this Saturday. The show will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can also watch for free online. Business...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into Sunday
A flood watch remains posted for all islands except Maui County as a slow moving surface trough lingering over Maui County will keep wet weather conditions over most of the state for the next few days. The potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect Oahu through Hawaii Island, but the highest threat will be over Maui County, which has already been soaked from several days of downpours.
KITV.com
February is Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- February is Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Language Month. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, Hawaiian language faced a significant decline due to colonization.
Solving Hawaii’s fireworks problem: More inspections?
Most fireworks were banned from public use on Oahu in 2011, but the booms have not stopped.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Environmentalists are making headway against the ‘menace’ that is the albizia tree
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmental protection groups are making gains when it comes to defending Hawaii’s forest against invasive species like albizia trees. The Koolau Mountains Watershed Partnership has treated over 11,000 albizia trees on Oahu so far. These trees aren’t only a menace to the ecosystem, they can be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 27, 2023)
Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Sunrise is extending to K5 on the weekends starting this Saturday. The show will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can also watch for free online. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus provides insight on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
Helium balloons are one of the most deadly types of marine debris and 32 times more likely to cause death in an animal. Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST. |. Sunrise is extending to K5 on...
PBS Hawaii addresses staffing issues in state
Employers are hiring, but where are the workers? That’s what a new town hall program on PBS Hawaii is addressing. The show will also discuss impacts to consumers. “I think everybody is feeling it. Whether you’re in the hotel industry, the restaurant industry, the non-profit world, you just can’t find employees,” said PBS Hawaii President […]
Showers expected for Oahu, thunderstorms possible
A cold front is passing over the island chain today and will bring with it significant changes to Hawaii. Showers, which could be heavy at times, can be expected for Oahu through today as the front passes over the island. Thunderstorms are also possible, especially after the sun adds some additional heat to the situation. […]
KHON2
Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of January 23)
9. WANT TO – VICTOR J SEFO. 8. YOU’RE THE INSPIRATION – A. WILLZ FEAT. MAILE.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Missing McCully woman's body found
Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Molokai and Maui are...
honolulumagazine.com
Beer Festivals to Watch for Around Hawai‘i in 2023
While the Islands’ beer festivals started pouring again last year, mostly with reduced crowd sizes for safety, the outlook for 2023 is more positive: A full slate of Hawai‘i festivals is returning. Are you into thoughtful sampling or splurging on all-you-can-drink events? Is live music the main attraction for you, with beer on the side? Is the food lineup just as important as the beer you pair with it? Regardless of how you like to party, there is a festival for you!
BEAT OF HAWAII
$99 Hawaii Airfare War | 12 Routes | Alaska, Hawaiian, Southwest, United
Hawaii fare sale today from the four most Hawaii-centric airlines. The airfares below are the total price each way, including all taxes and fees. These have been checked for availability as of the time of publishing which is 10 PM Hawaii time on January 26. Please do not wait to buy them as they will not be available later!
hinowdaily.com
The history of ABC Stores
HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Declining enrollment at Hawaii's public schools
Since Monday of last week, we've only hit 1,000 arrivals. A college student is $10,000 richer after making an epic shot on the basketball court with a golf club. Chester Hughes, president of the Honolulu Police Community Foundation, discusses Jan. 31 upcoming scholarship application deadline. Looking for a job? Scores...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Become a donor for Blood Bank of Hawaii and save a life — or three
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blood Bank is putting out an urgent call for donors, especially those with type-O blood. The blood bank usually has a three-day supply in the islands. But currently, it’s down to just a half day’s supply. There’s also been an increase in trauma cases...
Comments / 0