FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
reportertoday.com
Veterans Breakfast
Christ Church Parish Hall in Historic Swansea Village. Free Breakfast for all veterans and a friend or family member. We adhere to COVID-19 protocols. We meet the first Saturday of every month. Sponsored by. Boston Vet to Vet. Christ Church. Veterans Initiative.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Resident James Tusino Honored by the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts
Seekonk, MA – Seekonk resident James “Jim” Tusino was awarded the Silver Beaver Award by the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America at its annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner on January, 25, 2023. The Silver Beaver Award is the highest award presented to volunteers who contribute significant leadership and commitment to their Scouts and community.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Resident Christian Jenner Honored by the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts
Rehoboth, MA – Rehoboth resident Christian Jenner was awarded the Silver Beaver Award by the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America at its annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner on January, 25, 2023. Silver Beaver Awardees have demonstrated significant leadership and commitment to Scouting and their community. Christian started in Scouting...
reportertoday.com
Preschool Screenings
Dighton Elementary and Palmer River Elementary School will be taking appointments for preschool screenings for the 2023-2024 school year. Residents of Dighton who have a three or four-year-old and are interested in the screening may call Dighton Elementary School at 508-669-4245. Residents of Rehoboth who have a three or four-year-old and are interested may call Palmer River Elementary School at 508-252-5100. Please call between the hours of 9:30 AM and 2:30 PM.
reportertoday.com
Possible Increase in 2024 Seekonk School Budget
The Seekonk Public Schools 2024 budget may need to be increased over the current fiscal year’s budget of $30.8 million, according to Superintendent Rich Drolet. “As you know, this year we are putting together a combination of a level-service and needs-based budget,” Drolet said at Monday’s school committee meeting. “Last week, Ms. (District Business Administrator Jill) Brilhante and I finished up meeting with all principals and department heads. Based on the requests coming in, we expect to ask the town to support additional funding based on needs in the following areas:
reportertoday.com
Newman Congregational Church, UCC Announces “Mardi-Gras Sunday”
You don’t have to travel to New Orleans to join in the pre-Lenten season celebration. Come worship with the community of Newman Congregational Church, UCC, and share in wonderful, Jazz-inspired worship…New Orleans style. A Mardi Gras Traditional Band, featuring trumpet, clarinet, trombone, tuba, piano and squeeze-box will lead...
reportertoday.com
RMS Boys Basketball beat Tiverton 53-34 to Gain Playoff Spot.
The Riverside Middle School boys basketball team earned a playoff spot by defeating Tiverton MS on the road. Today’s win was the second in a row for the Vikings who most likely needed this win to have a chance to play for the middle school championship. “We’ve started out a bit slow as the season started, but the team has steadily improved,” said Viking coach Scott Breault.
