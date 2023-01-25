The Seekonk Public Schools 2024 budget may need to be increased over the current fiscal year’s budget of $30.8 million, according to Superintendent Rich Drolet. “As you know, this year we are putting together a combination of a level-service and needs-based budget,” Drolet said at Monday’s school committee meeting. “Last week, Ms. (District Business Administrator Jill) Brilhante and I finished up meeting with all principals and department heads. Based on the requests coming in, we expect to ask the town to support additional funding based on needs in the following areas:

SEEKONK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO